Lowcountry region offers wide array of professional opportunities for young and old

Whether you’re an up-and-coming professional or a seasoned worker on the verge of retirement, the Lowcountry has a variety of fields suitable for anyone looking for work.
Hospitals, school districts, a military base, city governments, a public college, and a plane manufacturer are just a few of the employers that makeup the Lowcountry landscape. Together they offer thousands of career choices for those looking for employment opportunities in the tri-county region.
On the Charleston peninsula, thousands are employed in the city’s Medical District, which includes healthcare providers such as the Medical University of South Carolina, Roper Hospital, and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Higher education options are available, too. MUSC is also a four-year institution, along with The College of Charleston and The Citadel – all located in the city’s downtown area.
The food and beverage industry remains vibrant as well, though the sector has been impacted COVID-19 layoffs.
Restaurants populate the city's bustling business corridors, such as King Street.
The city of Charleston, which serves as South Carolina's largest municipality, itself employs well over 1,500 people.
In North Charleston, the state’s third largest city, job opportunities abound. One major manufacturer is The Boeing Company, an internationally-known plane manufacturer that employs thousands. While the company announced earlier this year it would be laying off an undisclosed number at its South Carolina location, the company likely remains one of the top employers in the region. In the public sector, Joint Base Charleston contains 22,000 military personnel.
Mercedes Benz Vans has a North Charleston site where 1,300 jobs were created at the $500 million facility that opened in 2018.
Higher education isn’t limited to the peninsula, either. Charleston Southern University and Trident Technical College are viable options for aiming to help adults obtain degrees.
The city is also serves as the state’s leader in retail sales, containing Northwoods Mall, Tanger Outlets, and a variety of other shopping spaces.
Across the river, the less populated Daniel Island includes software company Blackbaud and provider of cloud-based benefits management Benefitfocus.
In Mount Pleasant, the South Carolina Ports Authority employs hundreds who operate the state's ports.
Further north in the Summerville area, major employers include Scout, KION North America and Freeman Boatworks. The growing town also includes a variety of hotels, restaurants, shopping centers and other businesses that stretch along its Main Street.
Potential employment doesn’t just rest within the region’s urban core. In the vastly rural Berkeley County, Santee Cooper serves as a state-owned electric and water utility in the county’s growing town of Moncks Corner. Nucor Steel, a metal supplier, is in Huger.
In Ridgeville, Volvo Car USA makes Volvo S60 sedan models for sale in the United States and for export.
Public schools also stretch across the region, employing thousands of public educators and continue to help shape the next generation. Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley school districts span across both rural and urban communities and provide a means of income for instructors. County governments are also available as well for job seekers.