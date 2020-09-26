Look on the sunny side: Exploring Charleston’s beaches, parks and outdoor adventure spaces

Growing up in the suburbs outside of Columbia, my parents made a point to always visit the beach at least once by the end of every summer for a few sun-soaked vacation days before classes started in the fall.
Charleston was always our go-to beach spot: It was only a two-hour drive away, and its sandy landscapes are some of the most picturesque views in the state.
Our annual August beach trip was a habit that stayed with me even after I left home and started college, and my newfound freedom allowed me the chance to slip away and visit my own slice of paradise even more frequently.
When I made the decision to move to Charleston in 2019, one of the first thoughts that ran through my mind was about how close I’d be to the beaches.
For the first time in my life, the beach would only be a 20-minute drive away.
"Are you kidding me?" I remember thinking to myself. "I get to live where people go to vacation!"
Since settling down in Charleston, I’ve taken full advantage of practically having the beach in my backyard.
A personal favorite spot is Folly Beach County Park. Located on the west end of the island, the park offers all the amenities a beachgoer could ask for: Beach chair and umbrella rentals, dressing areas, restrooms, outdoor showers, a picnic area and a snack bar.
To this day, sprawling out on the sand with a beach towel and a good book never fails to relax me.
But if it’s too cold or windy for a trip to the beach, I enjoy bringing my bike to explore the trails at James Island County Park.
Visitors can purchase a one-time pass for $2 per person, but if you plan on visiting on a somewhat regular basis it’s worth investing in the $30 "gold pass," which provides free entry into more than a dozen parks operated by the county, including the one on Folly Beach.
The James Island park boasts stunning marsh views, miles of paved trails for walking, biking, and skating, as well as a spacious dog park for those of us with furry, four-legged friends.
The park is also home to the area’s only outdoor rock climbing wall. The 50-foot wall features 4,500 square feet of climbing space that can suit the needs of climbers of all levels. I prefer to bring my own gear, but visitors are also able to rent climbing shoes, harnesses and chalk if they need it.
For those hoping to get out on the water, the park also offers kayak and pedal boat rentals starting at only $4.
But if you’re looking to really explore Charleston’s marshes, nothing beats a kayak rental at Shem Creek. Rental companies take care of all the weighty details of transporting boats for you, so you can enjoy access to both a picturesque filming location of Netflix’s "Outer Banks" and the natural splendor of marsh ecology.
Whether it be a trip to the ocean or an excursion on the creek, the Lowcountry has no shortage of opportunities to get outside, do some exploring and have an adventure. You never know what wonders you might find.