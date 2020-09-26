Local craft beer landscape continues to grow dramatically

Over the past few years, craft beer has become more popular than ever, and many cities, including Charleston, have seen their craft beer landscape grow dramatically. In the Holy City alone, there are 30 breweries and counting, with a number of them located on the Upper Peninsula in what is now known as the Brewery District.
With so many breweries to choose from, I wanted to highlight some of my current local favorites that you should try on your next visit, and are also easily found at your favorite local craft beer retailer/grocer. There’s some exceptional beer here in our city, but this will give you a small sampling of what the Lowcountry beer community has to offer.
Coast Brewing Co. | 32°/50°
Style: Kolsch Ale
4.8% ABV
Coast Brewing was amongst the first wave of microbreweries to call the Lowcountry home, and one of their two original beers is still a personal summer go-to brew. This dry and wine-like Kolsh is a perfect light beer, with a floral finish that makes it a staple for enjoying outside in Charleston.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. | Bound By Time
Style: India Pale Ale
7% ABV
Bound By Time is one of my favorite local IPA’s characterized from the start with a unique nose of cantaloupe and navel oranges. Those citrus notes follow you to your first taste as well, along with just the right amount of bitterness. All of this gives Bound By Time a special hoppy character that I really enjoy.
Munkle Brewing Co. | Brugge City Brune
Style: Belgian Brown Ale (Brunette)
6.2% ABV
If you’re a fan of Belgian and German-style beers, Munkle Brewing Co. is a must to add to your brewery list. Their Belgian Brown is a malty and complex ale that gets its slight sweetness from the dark Belgian Candi syrup, made from beet sugar, that’s used in the brewing process. This Brune has a nice dry finish and is a perfect beer to pair with smoked meats.
Revelry Brewing | Hotel Rendezvous
Style: Bavarian Wheat Ale
5% ABV
Hotel Rendezvous is a crisp hefeweizen with a nose and taste characterized by bananas and a hint of cloves. Truly a refreshing beer with a light body that’s ideal for enjoying on your patio or (if you make it to Revelry’s brewery) rooftop sipping.
Tradesman Brewing Co. | Welders Agave Wheat Ale
Style: American Wheat Ale
6.5% ABV
When it comes to wheat ales, this one from Tradesman is a unique choice to add to your list with its introduction of organic agave nectar. The agave gives this unfiltered ale a unique silky mouthfeel, while the nose has notes of clove and banana from the yeast. Fans of wheat beer take note.
Westbrook Brewing | Gose
Style: Sour/Gose
4% ABV
I will admit that it took me a little time to appreciate gose beers, the salty coriander German-style beer that has seen a resurgence worldwide over the past few years. But it didn't take long for gose beers to become a common favorite of mine to enjoy during the summer. Westbrook’s Gose is arguably among the best, with a refreshing, funky and noticeably tart taste that makes it an easy day sipper. If you haven't experienced a gose-style beer before, this Westbrook beer is a great introduction.
Not quite ready to visit breweries in person again? These local favorites can easily be found in area stores so that you can enjoy them at home while still supporting local businesses.
Jai Jones (@jaieats) is a digital content creator who shares his favorite places to eat and imbibe, as well as stories of the people behind it all.