How to prioritize your mental and physical health during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond

When I first started brainstorming about launching a telepsychiatry practice, I was asked, “do you really think patients would want to be seen over video?” But psychiatry is one area of medicine that doesn’t require patients to be physically touched. Given that so many people have barriers that prevent them from seeking help such as lack of child care, demanding work schedules, fear of being seen, traffic, etc., I didn’t see a computer screen as a barrier but as an opportunity to battle the stigma and extend the reach of mental healthcare.
Fast forward a few months past that conversation, and one more barrier — a big barrier — was added to the aforementioned list, COVID-19.
The pandemic was sudden, it was new, and the average person had no protocols in place to handle what was going to prove to be some of the most challenging months for many people. Patients, family and friends of various ethnicities, ages, socioeconomic status now had something in common, they were all experiencing grief. The loss of security, finances, celebrations, vacations, and sadly, life, led many through a field of denial, anger, depression, and finally for some, acceptance.
Times like these can result in an onset of anxiety and depression in people who have never experienced such symptoms so just imagine for those with a history of or genetic predisposition for anxiety or depression. These symptoms can be exacerbated when dealing with external circumstances such as the restrictions and uncertainty COVID-19 has brought to all of our lives.
In addition to the major mental shifts that we've all had to make related to the uncertainty of our health, education, work and economic systems globally and personally, many of us also had to make individual mental shifts in an effort to maintain mental homeostasis.
While it is critical to have strategies and coping mechanisms that prevent stress from interfering with daily activities or relationships, when a pandemic strikes and these “outlets” are no longer available, negative emotions can take over and begin to wreak havoc.
So how do we survive? Here are some tips:
1. Establish a routine. One of the most common stressors my patients have experienced has been the daily structure. With schools and jobs being closed, it was difficult for many people to get into a daily routine or even find purpose for the day. Having at least one task to complete each day can help.
At the end of the school year, thousands of parents were frantically trying to create and manage a new routine of online schoolwork, deadlines, teachers' emails, and some parents having to even refresh their own math and English knowledge. Not to mention most were doing this for multiple children. Being suddenly thrust into new roles that you feel inadequate for is enough to cause worry, hopelessness and fear.
If t-shirts and yoga pants have become your new daily wardrobe, choose one day to dress up casually and that can include makeup or nice beard trim. This touch of routine can go a long way.
2. Make an effort to do 15-30 minutes of physical activity per day even if it's just walking outside, going up and downstairs, squats, push-ups, or sit-ups. Morning and evening walks stimulate your senses. Being outside allows you to feel a different temperature, smell a different aroma, and expose your eyes to sights beyond what’s in your home or office.
3. If possible try to escape to a different scenery at least once a week even if that means riding to a different part of town. Fortunately, we live in the Lowcountry which has countless breathtaking landscapes and colorful surprises. One might be very surprised at what a change of scenery can do after weeks of social distancing.
4. Transform or repurpose your living area by simply changing the color or brightness of your lighting. It can add ambiance to a room. A disco or flashing light can transform any open space into a dance floor. Rearrange furniture or make a homemade tent. Appealing to other senses can enhance your home or workspace as well, such as adding music or scented candles.
Now that I am home more, I am enjoying all of the spaces in my house in ways that I didn’t fully appreciate before. Like many other families, we have had to repurpose areas in our home for workspace as well as workout areas since we were no longer going to our regular gym. This also helps with the delineation of roles. When I am in my office, although I am home, I am working and when I’m not in the office I’m considered to be “off” and in mom mode.
Since we are not traveling at this time, we have created destination themed nights at our house which have included a tour of Italy and a Caribbean experience.
5. Declutter your mind. Capture your thoughts including new revelations, fears, and inspiration on paper or a notes app on your phone. Several of my patients have been able to pinpoint which exact thoughts cause anxiety. These thoughts have ranged from the unknown effect that the lack of socializing is going to have on their children to how to have financial insecurity. I encourage them to record their thoughts and moods using mood trackers. This is a great tool to increase self-awareness and to identify triggers and emotional cycles.
6. Discover a new interest, hobby or even take a virtual class. Unless you have countless rooms in your home, the novelty of having extra time to organize closets and clear out cabinets and drawers will dissipate. Some of my patients have started gardening, exploring recipes and cooking new meals, painting and one even started a new business.
I have never been a “coffee person” other than the occasional indulgence in a 400+ calorie treat from a well-known coffee establishment but would watch my friends religiously enjoy their coffee beverages of choice with such glee and delight. However, I discovered during this pandemic I needed a boost to help me through my increased workload. The extra time at home along with my creativity birthed some pretty amazing “coffee things.” From a warm coconut mocha latte to an iced vanilla hazelnut frappuccino and only between 25-35 calories, or a whopping 95 on a day when I want to splurge with fat-free whipped cream and chocolate almond milk. And yes, they do taste great. This statement is validated by my teens.
7. Stay connected. Social distancing is not synonymous with social isolation. Interpersonal relationships are important and they hold us accountable in many ways. Online social gatherings have become commonplace. As many of us have seen, no longer having the opportunity to spend time with loved ones can lead to feelings of sadness and isolation. On the other hand, sudden forced unlimited time with the same people can lead to feelings of frustration. Remember, being quarantined during a pandemic reduces the opportunities a person may have had to hide their emotions and conflict resolution skills are now in high demand.
To the person who may be questioning if people would really feel comfortable being seen via video, I can tell you that my patients have absolutely loved the idea of being at home in their own environment. It has also made it easy to have significant others join the visit.
Many patients have scheduled virtual appointments during breaks at work or before work so that they no longer have to miss work. Other patients have benefited from the convenience of flexible scheduling, like one who conducted her visit with me while getting her hair colored. As a clinician it has allowed me to have a more intimate look into the lives of some of my patients by seeing the artwork that surrounds them, meeting their beloved pets or even getting tours of the gardens, home improvement projects or chicken coops most of which have all been completed during the quarantine.
I hope that by the time things return to "normal" many of us will have been transformed in a positive way by the slow days of rest, quiet and simplicity with a new focus, perspective and even gratitude. I personally have gained a deeper understanding of myself as a result of more time looking internally and practicing the act of centering myself daily. I have also learned to be satisfied with less, even with trading a romantic night in Downtown Charleston for a masked date at Publix.
Sherlonda Adkins, PA-C, is the founder of PsychMYWay—a South Carolina based outpatient telepsychiatry practice that specializes in the treatment of children, adolescents, and adults that are challenged by mental health difficulties.