How moving to Charleston made me a gardener

A few years ago, I lived in a slim, two-level townhouse in Myrtle Beach. It had a nosy neighbor who always hung out in the parking lot, and a mouse that chewed inside under the kitchen sink, but that was all okay with me — for the first time in my life, I had a backyard garden to myself.
"Garden" might be a strong word. It was a fenced-in stone patio with a 2-foot border of dirt surrounding it. A satellite cable dish was prominently placed right in the middle of the border. (Side note: Did you know that out-of-use satellite dishes are a menace that nobody is responsible for removing? Now you do.)
I made all the mistakes of a novice gardener, particularly a novice gardener that had the comparatively sanitized experience of raising houseplants. Give a house plant a pot with dirt, water when wilted, and get back to your TV watching/laundry folding/solo dance party. Repeat.
But outside? Little did I know that was getting into. I didn't even recognize, initially, that one of my shrubs was a rose bush. After several failed experiments, most of my outdoor plants died or suffered.
Dear readers, I tell you, I may have sinned (by being a plant murderer) but I have since learned (by, uh, keeping my shrubs alive), especially since I have come to Charleston. Mostly, I was shamed into shaping up by the stately gated gardens of the Holy City.
Do not follow my folly. Walk the primrose path to the Lowcountry's gardening expertise. Or maybe not, because some primrose species are invasive.
First stop: Hyam's Garden Center, on James Island. Not only does this locally-owned horticulturalist's mecca have a dizzying array of plants, pots and accoutrement, it's got friendly staff that know exactly how to kill the spider mites on your lemon tree. Yes, I'm speaking from experience.
For some virtual assistance, check out Clemson University Extension's Home and Garden Information Center. You'll find resources on watering, harvesting and composting (oh my!), among other gardening techniques. The guide can be found at: www.hgic.clemson.edu.
Your local Clemson Extension office might be a good stop as well. Extension agents can test soil samples from your garden and give you crucial information on things like soil pH. After all, don't hold your breath for your hydrangeas to blush blue unless they're sitting in acidic soil.
And finally, Charleston Horticultural Society is a membership organization that hosts lectures and other events from time to time. The pandemic has scuttled a lot of that programming this year, but the society is asking that you "SUPPORT THE HORT" (teehee) anyway, with a donation this year. You can send one in at: chashortsoc.org/support-the-hort-2020.
Happy gardening, Charleston. May your thumb be as green as your plants. Or at least, greener than mine were back when I lived in Myrtle Beach.