Grammy award winner spotlights homegrown classical music conductors

One of my all-time favorite cartoons is the one where Bugs Bunny comes through the crowd as the symphony conductor. His ears are “slicked” back, his stroll is confident, all eyes are on him, and the whispered shout of “Leopold” is gathering steam with each step.
The “Leopold” that they are actually referring to is that of Leopold Stokowsk i— the famed conductor that led the Philadelphia Orchestra. Still don’t know him? Watch Fantasia…that’s Leopold! I can’t help but smile any time classical music conductors receive the mainstream recognition they deserve.
In South Carolina, there’s a well-documented history of famous African American musicians. The more popular genres like rock, R&B, jazz, and country often lead the way. You’re probably familiar with a few from the large list, like Eartha Kitt, Dizzy Gillespie, Teddy Pendergrass, and Darius Rucker.
But, as of recent, there are three African American classical music conductors from right here in our home state that represent South Carolinians with a vigorous and infectious flare that is crisscrossing the globe — and they’re all under 40.
Kellen Gray, a Rock Hill native, is the assistant conductor of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra (CSO) and music director of the Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra. Throughout his career as a conductor, he has led orchestras in Chicago, Charlotte, and Philadelphia.
Most recently he programmed and conducted our very own Charleston Symphony Orchestra in a program entitled “Call and Response: A Concert For Equality.” The concert featured all compositions of African American composers and was met with critical acclaim for the material, performance, and overall presentation — all the brainchild of Gray.
I know the current global pandemic has put live music events on hold where safe physical distance isn’t possible, but take the opportunity if you get the chance to see Kellen Gray live. His in-demand may take him from our beloved hometown orchestra.
Born and raised in Goose Creek, Joseph Young is the current music director of the Berkeley Symphony in Berkeley, Calif., artistic director of ensembles for the Peabody Conservatory, and resident conductor of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States at Carnegie Hall.
Both domestic and international appearances with leading orchestras have kept him in demand. I remember when he literally stepped in at the last second to conduct the first performance of the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra in 2014. It was a performance for the ages and on such short notice, he was praised for his excellence with the ensemble. At the time, he was 32 years old and has been described as vibrant and full of elegance when on the podium.
Jonathon Heyward, a Charleston-native, trained as a cellist since his days at the Charleston County School of the Arts. Heyward went on to study at the Boston Conservatory and has rapidly climbed through the world of conducting despite being under the age of 30.
He was recently named chief conductor designate of the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie in Germany. Heyward has appeared with some of the most well-celebrated orchestras around the globe and has studied and/or appeared with some of the leading conductors in the world.
I can remember watching him at the School of the Arts waving the baton with passion at his fellow orchestra members in high school. His then teacher, Sarah Fitzgerald, whispered to me that he wasn’t aware of exactly how good he could be. Well, he has definitely reached for, grabbed the baton, and is running away with it, bringing orchestras and audiences along with him.
As if we didn’t have enough reasons to be proud to be from South Carolina, add these three to your list. Search for each of them on YouTube and relish in the caliber of talent that comes from our state.
Awendaw-native Charlton Singleton is a musician, composer and conductor. He’s also a member of the Grammy Award-winning quintet, Ranky Tanky.