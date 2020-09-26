From the publisher: We are all pulling through this year together

What a year this has been so far! The challenges we are facing as a community are enormous with this national health crisis that is impacting our lives. It’s a challenge to stay healthy, stay engaged with our families, and help each other navigate these uncertain waters.
But while the coronavirus has upended so much, it has also revealed our strengths. We are learning to innovate. We are learning to communicate on Zoom and Google and every other digital platform we can think of. We are learning how to continue to live fulfilled lives and educate our children. Anybody doing lawn drinks at their house, suitably distanced, of course?
Our businesses are learning new ways to reach their clients and customers, all with the idea of keeping their own staff safe and healthy. Restaurants are offering take-out meals, retail businesses have curbside pickup, and grocery and home improvement stores are the new hangout place to see your friends – mask and all.
With this fifth anniversary year of Charleston’s Choice, we bring you the Best of the Best in our community. We’ve asked readers to vote for your favorite businesses and places in so many categories and you’ve come through. We are showcasing both the established and the new in businesses in health care, shopping, professional services, food and dining, places for kids, and yes, even our pets. It’s no surprise that you will find well-loved favorites among the winners.
The contest’s first phase kicked off May 20 with nominations and preliminary voting. Finalists from phase one made the ballot from June 24 through July 22. Our readers nominated more than 31,000 businesses and cast tens of thousands of votes in over 300 categories.
In keeping with our tradition of seeking out local voices, we’ve asked some experts for their viewpoint in their field. Erica Taylor with the Charleston County Schools is one, Brenda Tindal, the director of the International African American Museum is another. Ireana Joelle, a local blogger shows us how to “shop small” to support fashion businesses, and Cathy Bennett shares her experiences with her pet therapy dogs.
Of course, our journalists have their say, too. Thomas Novelly talks about the joys and sorrows of being a barfly while Emily Williams shares Charleston treats that are in great demand whenever she goes to visit her family in Ohio.
So we hope you will enjoy this anniversary edition of Charleston’s Choice and consult it the next time you are looking for a business, health care option or a place to shop. Our readers have spoken with their votes!
President and Publisher of The Post and Courier