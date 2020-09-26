Explore the Lowcountry while maintaining physical distance

Though the more well-known tourist destinations get most of the spotlight, the Lowcountry is home to countless hidden gems waiting to be explored. Now is the perfect opportunity to stop and smell the roses with temperatures slowly cooling down and physical distancing still encouraged. Here are a few less than obvious spots you won’t want to miss:
Garden Walk
Countless visitors and locals alike walk the streets of Charleston and unknowingly pass by countless gardens and pocket parks that are tucked away from plain sight. These hidden gems aren’t exactly secrets, but if you don’t know where to look, they are easy to miss.
For starters, there is a beautiful garden at the Unitarian Church on Archdale Street blooming with a wide variety of plants year-round. As you navigate the pathways, you’ll find yourself on King Street.
Head to Gibbes Museum located just behind the Charleston Library Society. Here, you’ll find a more formally designed garden than the previous. The shade is a perfect respite from the Charleston heat making you almost forget you’re in the middle of a city.
The exit leads you to Meeting Street where you’ll find the Circular Congregational Church. Founded in 1681, it’s one of the oldest continuously worshipping congregations in the South. The cemetery’s zen-like paths take you past ancient headstones, offering not only a scenic stroll but a rich lesson in history.
Cypress Gardens
A short drive from Charleston in neighboring Berkeley County, Cypress Gardens often doesn’t get the acclaim it deserves. Visitors can stroll 3.5-miles of walking paths through the swamp and along original dikes from the rice-growing era while taking in picturesque garden views. October is the prime fall month for observing the leaf-color change in deciduous plants and trees and cooler temperatures mean fewer bugs.
Hop in one of the flat-bottomed boats available for rent and take in a different perspective as you navigate through the water around bald cypress and tupelo trees. You may even find yourself transported to scenes from some of your favorite movies that have been filmed there like "The Notebook" and "The Patriot."
Be sure to stop by the Butterfly House — a large greenhouse filled with flowering plants, live butterflies, birds, a pond, an arthropod exhibit, and an observation beehive.
Park Circle Butterfly Garden
The Park Circle Butterfly Garden is located next to the Felix C. Davis Community Center in the middle of historic Park Circle less than 10-miles from Charleston proper.
Many of the plants are labeled with identification tags, so if you’re one of the many people who chose to try your hand at gardening during the ongoing global pandemic, this is a great place to check out what plants you might want to grow in your own gardens.
It’s also a great place to enjoy a picnic lunch or just sit outside and enjoy nature. Fall is a peak time to visit if you’re hoping to see the most butterflies, so don’t feel like you have to wait until spring.