350 years ago, Charleston's 1st settlers sought right piece of land; choices abound still

From the minute the first settlers arrived in Charleston Harbor 350 years ago on the sailing vessel Carolina, they looked for the right piece of real estate to carve out a new colony.
They found it up the Ashley River at what was initially called Albemarle Point and then quickly changed to Charles Town to honor King Charles II, whose massive land grant to eight proprietors who helped seat him on the throne paved the way for a permanent English settlement.
With the aid of natives, they selected a piece of high ground, not visible from enemy ships and protected on three sides by water.
Within 10 years, settlers abandoned the site after finding the peninsula more to their liking, and the search for the right piece of land in what would become Charleston has never stopped, spreading far inland with far more choices for any taste.
Today, the finger of land known as the Charleston peninsula, much of its marshy edges filled in over time, offers some of the most valuable and picturesque property in South Carolina.
Colonial-era, colonnaded mansions join a kaleidoscope of colorful houses on Rainbow Row to make Charleston an international city.
But the Lowcountry's offerings of prime real estate don't stop there.
Barrier islands beckon wealthy surf and sun lovers and feature some of the priciest homes in the Palmetto State.
The Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island, Folly Beach, Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island offer a plethora of high-end homes for the well-heeled.
For those looking a little farther inland, the suburban town of Mount Pleasant has become a hot spot to set up house, from the Old Village to the far reaches of Carolina Park and Dunes West. Just over the bridge from Charleston, homes here have become a bit pricier than those across much of the inland Charleston area.
In North Charleston, Park Circle is an attractive up-and-coming area with retail, restaurants, apartments and nightlife inside the Interstate 526 loop.
Farther from Charleston's central core, West Ashley, Johns Island, Hanahan, Goose Creek, Summerville and even Moncks Corner offer a range of housing choices for young families, single parents and retirees.
Four of the largest suburban housing developments in the region are currently being built and will one day have more residents combined that most cities in South Carolina.
And all of them are in Berkeley County.
Cane Bay Plantation on U.S. Highway 176 will one day have about 10,000 homes, and an adjoining tract that's being absorbed into it will have about 5,700 more houses. Several thousand are already on the ground.
Just south of Cane Bay and adjacent to Summerville is Nexton, where the first 1,000 of what will be 7,000 new houses have been built in a mixed-use community on the edge of Interstate 26. Already, restaurants, office buildings, apartments and retailers have flocked to the interchange at U.S. Highway 17-A.
Just north of Nexton and not too far from Cane Bay sits Carnes Crossroads. Annexed into Goose Creek, the neighborhood will eventually boast about 4,500 houses. A few hundred are already built along with a burgeoning business community, including a hospital, retailers, restaurants and apartments.
Farther east, another large housing development is in the works.
Cainhoy Plantation, once owned by the Guggenheim family, sits north of Daniel Island along Clements Ferry Road. There, the 9,000-acre tract will one day be home to 9,000 houses. Schools, retailers and apartments are already in business while the first new homes are just starting to sprout.
From what started as a few acres within a fortress on the banks of the Ashley River, the seaside Charleston region now reaches many miles inland, offering a vast variety of housing choices for everyone from captains of industry to those of more modest means.