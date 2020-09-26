When tourists left Charleston, kids got to take over the streets

When coronavirus hit Charleston, so many of the businesses and events that season the city had to close their doors. It was a blow to a flavorful downtown, but one that paved the way for the city's children to explore their home in a brand new way.
In a city glorified for its nostalgia factor, liberation from cars and tourists let those who remained live in a city that looked even more like something out of the past than usual.
And part of that shift away from tourist destination and college town made Charleston, already a top destination for families, even more kid-friendly.
I don't have kids, just a (spoiled, hostile, I suppose upon further reflection she's something like an un-napped toddler) cat, but even I noticed the difference — first around my home on the East Side, and then into the usual bustle of downtown, and finally in the already suburbanesque streets of Wagener Terrace.
When parks closed to the public, or reopened just for distant exercise, basketball and jumprope took to the streets.
For a few weeks, bachelorette parties and cruise visits made way for kids to play hide-and-go-seek under emptied tables at the Charleston Market and kicking soccer balls across America Street.
Even before police blocked off portions of King Street, teenagers took advantage of the meager traffic to bike up the pavement at full speed, pinballing between the empty restaurant fronts. Skateboarders whooshed down the ramps of deserted parking garages, while rollerskaters sped down sidewalks. It's Second Sunday on steroids.
Even usual downtown activities were made more kid-friendly.
With extra pavement earmarked for restaurants' curbside pickup and then outdoor dining, parents could enjoy fine dining without fear of their children darting under waiters' feet. With more parking and thinner crowds, families could drive south of Broad for strolls between the grand old homes. Carriage tours made way for families on bicycles, and grandparents sat under empty shop awnings to watch kids paint the curb with sidewalk chalk.
Meeting, King, Calhoun and St. Phillip streets are the most dangerous in Charleston for cyclists and pedestrians, according to a 2018 South Carolina Department of Transportation audit. The city is planning changes to speed limits and walking paths, but got a jumpstart to the improvements when bustle-making businesses shuttered and streets closed to give restaurants more sidewalk space.
And parents, confronted first with cancelled classes and then with a summer without travel or playdates, came up with with new ways to get out of the house for a few hours at a time. Neighborhood scavenger hunts and drive-by birthday parties combined with family trips to the beach.
The Holy City's streets are full again, and classes are reconvening. We may never see a King Street safe for kids to play hopscotch on again — but modern Charleston has gotten a taste of what its streets can offer Lowcountry children. What will it take to resurrect that version of the city?