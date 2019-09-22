OK. Here's a list of outdoor recreation and leisure activities you can't do in Charleston — accompanied by the ways you really can.
The moral is simple: If there's something you want to try here, just take the plunge.
Whitewater paddling — Technically you're about four hours away from any kind of decent mountain stream. But surf paddling is a pretty acceptable option. There's a stretch of rocks along the Edisto River just downstream of the Hwy. 15 landing near St. George that at lower flow does a good imitation of a chute. Get into strong winds in a tidal run out of an inlet and you'll wish were in whitewater.
Mountain hiking — Aha! Got me, you think. Not so much. The riverlands around Charleston are rife with bluffs, clifflike rises above the water. Even the relatively sedate 1.5 miles of trail through Rosebrock Park outside Summerville ambles for a spell looking down on the blackwater Ashley River. For the hardcore there are more than a few climbing walls, indoors and out. Want to peddle some hills? The Wambaw Cycle Trail roller coasters through Francis Marion National Forest.
Hang gliding — Launching off the porch steps won't be much of a ride in the coastal flats, despite the intense thermals that accompany thunderstorms. But kiteboarding, paragliding and paramotoring all get you up in the air. Head to an outdoors shop, reputable ride business or lesson near you.
Spelunking — No, not a lot of crystalline caves in the coastal plain. But you don't really have to go underground. River erosion and quarrying has brought the underground up to us. Prehistoric shark teeth, some of them huge, can be found on river beds at low tide. So can unique whale fossils, giant cat skulls, even walrus tusks. Want advice? Head to the Mace Brown Museum of Natural History at the College of Charleston.
Skiing — If there was any snow here to make it worthwhile, somebody would probably try to chatter down an icy landfill mound or two. Yet with all the motorboats out there you can still get your curves turned. Just don't fall on an oyster bed.
Waterfalls — Well, OK, they don't fall very far. But if you're after something completely different, I'll let you in on a secret: Artesian wells are marvels of the Lowcountry landscape. Water pushed underground from the mountains flows out of well pipes without pumping and with enough pressure to spew like a hose. A gulp or two, while admittedly a little sulfury, has been said to heal since American Indians told settlers it had certain powers. People fill up on it by the milk jug. Maybe the easiest well to sample pours are at the boat landing in Huger Recreation Area in the Francis Marion in Berkeley County.
Bo Petersen is the intrepid naturalist on The Post and Courier's staff and has never met a creek he didn't want to paddle.