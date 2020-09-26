The classic styles worn by Princess Charlotte and other young members of Britain’s royal family have piqued interest in traditional clothing staples, such as Mary Jane shoes, says Susie Molony of Southern Belles.
Provided
Belk was a winner in the shopping category.
Submitted photo
TJ Maxx is a favorite retail chain. File/AP
The popularity of fly-fishing is growing in South Carolina. Mount Pleasant-based Haddrell's Point Tackle and Supply holds demonstrations for customers.
Shopping photos
1 of 6
Kids on King specializes in children's clothing, special occasion, footwear, unique gifts and toys, and accessories.
The classic styles worn by Princess Charlotte and other young members of Britain’s royal family have piqued interest in traditional clothing staples, such as Mary Jane shoes, says Susie Molony of Southern Belles.
Provided
Belk was a winner in the shopping category.
Submitted photo
TJ Maxx is a favorite retail chain. File/AP
The popularity of fly-fishing is growing in South Carolina. Mount Pleasant-based Haddrell's Point Tackle and Supply holds demonstrations for customers.