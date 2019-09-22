Okay, let me get this out way, I, like many residents of the Charleston metro area am not a native son. I moved here chasing a job, which I assume is one of the major reasons people move to this beautiful part of the country.
The move happened 14 years ago, and over that time I’ve scratched the surface of what it means to live in the Lowcountry. The history, culture, and food of Charleston could keep any new resident occupied for years. I have enjoyed visiting many of the well-trod historic locations and eating at some fine downtown establishments; however, those are not my favorite things about Charleston. Charleston is surrounded by the waters of the Ashley, Cooper, and Wando Rivers, and fishing these waters is what draws me to stay.
Charleston abounds in outdoor water recreation, and once you become accustomed to water in the creeks moving in one direction for about six hours and then turning around and moving in the other direction six hours (coinciding with high and low tide) you begin to figure out the best tides for fishing, shrimping, kayaking, or a myriad of other watersports.
You hear stories from your friends, who were either born here or have lived here a few years, about paying attention to the tides and to not wait too long into a low tide to move your boat to deeper water. You listen to your friends and think you understand, but the lesson does not really sink in until you’ve spent an afternoon in Bulls Bay at Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge waiting for the tide to come back in and float your boat off a mudflat. Learning these lessons is all part of the experience of living in the Lowcountry.
Charleston is blessed with an abundance of water, and to me that equates to near endless opportunities to go fishing. For me the fishing year begins in February “out in the country” in Moncks Corner and St. Stephen in Berkeley County. American Shad are fish that are hatched in a coastal freshwater river, migrate to the ocean to live for 4-6 years, then return to the same river they were born in to reproduce and die.
The “shad run” occurs in the Cooper and Santee Rivers from February-April, and almost always this is the first fish of the calendar year to find its way to my net. The remainder of the year is spent fishing tidal creeks off the Charleston Harbor, the Charleston jetties, and creeks in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, and the catch is usually a mixed bag of red drum, black drum, sea trout, flounder, and sharks.
Every fisherman has their favorite season or part of the year, and for me that time is October and November. The weather begins to cool, and it seems easier to entice a fish to take my bait. While the improved fishing is fun, the fall for me is all about throwing a cast net and catching shrimp. Casting for shrimp is not unique to Charleston, but I venture to guess that there are few other places in the Southeast where as many people participate in the activity. I throw a cast net during the day in deep water in hopes of pulling in a few pounds of shrimp, and many people throw cast nets at night in baited shallow water to achieve the same purpose. Whether day or night, the goal is the same, to catch enough shrimp for a Lowcountry boil, shrimp and grits, or a fried shrimp dinner. Catching, cleaning, cooking, and eating the shrimp you caught all in the same day is one of the things I love about Charleston, and I’m pretty sure I’m not alone with that thought.
Chad Holbrook is the Region IV fisheries coordinator for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.