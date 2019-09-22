Our tri-county Charleston metro area is a fantastic place to live and work. We are so lucky to live where others choose to vacation. Charleston is also one of the nation’s economic success stories. The favorite businesses featured here are a part of that success and so are you by supporting local companies and services.
Be proud of what we’ve accomplished in building a strong and diversified economy, and know there is always more each of us can do to make our community the best it can be.
Our community benefits from strong job growth, rising wages, and a growing, diverse base of multinational companies – which creates a ripple effect helping our professional services to thrive as well. This progress is the result of well-planned, consistent efforts to continually improve the region, attract new companies and entrepreneurs, and work collaboratively to achieve results. We are experiencing the fruit of long-term efforts.
Charleston’s regional economy transformed over the last decade into a knowledge-based, global economy driven by advanced manufacturing, IT and cybersecurity, logistics and transportation, and biomedical research. Thousands of new jobs are being created in the region; in fact, we’re projected to add 35,000 more over the next five years (many in professional services).
Our region’s challenges are: how to sustain our economic performance, address educational and economic disparities, invest in our infrastructure, manage our growth, and protect our environment and livability?
Continued achievements and resiliency are dependent upon a key ingredient: building a local talent pool with the skills local employers need to succeed. We must ensure all children are being prepared for the careers offered today and into the future. Expanding continuing education offerings, apprenticeships, leadership coaching, and workforce training programs will better position local youth and adults for available jobs in our market. Have a skill you can share? Connect with a school near you or sign up to mentor!
Twenty-six new people move to our region every day for our wonderful lifestyle and job opportunities. This will not stop. So, how do we work as a region to smartly accommodate this growth? There is a direct link between traffic congestion, housing affordability, and housing density. When looking for housing you can afford, your only option shouldn’t be a single-family home on .25-acre lot or driving ‘til you qualify. Throughout our region, there is a need for a mix of housing options at all price points near job centers and public transit.
We may grumble about traffic and people moving here, but let’s face it, if you’re one person in a car, YOU are traffic. So be part of the solution by mixing up how and when you commute and find a neighbor to share a ride via LowcountryGo.com.
Our community has a lot of opportunities to be thankful for. We also have more to do to ensure this is a place where everyone can thrive. I encourage you be an ambassador for Charleston and to seek out ways to work together to make our home an even better place for all. Visit OneRegionStrategy.com for info and ideas.
Claire Gibbons is the director of global marketing & communications for the Charleston Regional Development Alliance.