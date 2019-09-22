Walking down Meeting Street, you'll notice a risqué sign offering lap dances, free drinks, and "purrfect kitties." Where else can you go on the peninsula to get a $15 lap dance, let alone find a place that encourages you to touch the four-legged dancers? You can imagine that passersby are wondering, "What IS this place?"
Pounce Cat Cafe operates as half coffee shop and wine bar, half adoption center, giving people the opportunity to come in and sip on a "meowmosa" while getting to know our ever-rotating cast of personable kitties and opening up the conversation to adoption.
Pounce acts as a large foster home for our partner shelter, Charleston Animal Society — the first animal protection organization in South Carolina and one of the first in the nation. The partnership with Pounce is just one of the ways Charleston Animal Society is able to touch the lives of 20,000 animals every year.
Cats available for adoptions are able to get the love and attention they need in a cage-free environment where they are able to better showcase their individual personalities. The cats live at the cafe full-time and are provided with tons of toys, places for midday (or all-day) naps, socialization opportunities, and lots of love.
The partnership has been a win-win-win situation for the cats, the visitors, and the shelter alike. The cats receive more visibility for adoption, visitors are able to give back to the Charleston community while also having fun, and the shelter has more space, time, and resources to help other animals in need.
Additionally, research has shown that pets can help alleviate stress, anxiety, depression, and feelings of loneliness and social isolation. Pounce provides an outlet for people who cannot have pets in their apartments or dorms (we see you, college kids!) but still need some fuzzy therapy now and again.
When the cafe first opened its door in December 2016, our goal was to have 100 cats adopted by the time we reached our one-year anniversary. Well, we hit that number within the first 60 days of business. It was in that moment that we truly realized just how much of an impact we could make on both adoption numbers and euthanasia in rates in both South Carolina and across the entire Southeast.
Since our grand opening, we have had over 1,000 cats adopted from our downtown location, making us one of the most successful adoption facilities in the entire country.
The effect that Pounce has had on adoption rates across the Lowcountry has been both surprising and heartwarming. With hundreds of cats finding their furrever homes so quickly, we have run out of adoptable cats on more than a few occasions.
Because of this, Charleston Animal Society is able to transfer cats from kill shelters across the state with fewer resources to come to our cafe. The organization recently reported that between 2016 and 2019, the euthanization rate for cats in the state decreased from 50% to 26.3%, which is likely due to a combination of trap-neuter-return (TNR) program expansions and more adoption opportunities through places like Pounce.
We are quite literally saving lives through our cafe by giving these at-risk cats a second chance that they wouldn’t normally have.
Although we’ve had such a significant impact on adoption rates throughout South Carolina, we’re not even close to finished with our role in the cat community. If you are thinking of getting a pet, whether a cat, dog or other species, we hope this encourages you to join our mission and pursue adoption.
Ashley Brooks is the co-founder of Pounce Cat Cafe + Wine Bar.