For me, summer in Charleston is about the rainbows. They are occasionally left behind after thunderstorms sweep in almost every evening. Our humidity and the heat create a caldron in the sky by late afternoon. The storms mostly clear before sunset and you are left with amazing colors in the sky, and if the angle of the light is just right, a rainbow.
The dazzling evening display has been particularly good this year, and each time I see the sky filled with magenta and purple, navy and cream, I'm reminded of why I love living here: You just never know what the next moment will bring.
It can bring the briny smell of black mud-covered oysters baking in the sun, the pink of freshly cooked shrimp caught in the creek, the blue from crabs trying to crawl out of your net and the steely gray of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge towering over traffic at night.
With those colors come a variety of people, too, who are making their home here, and each one has a story to tell. More than 28 people a day are arriving here, so it seems like there is always a new neighbor to welcome to the 'burbs. That's 10,000 new stories each year.
We delight in sharing our history, because it is one that treads into the future. The city will celebrate 350 years in 2020, and there are only ten cities in America older than us. Four South Carolinians signed the Declaration of Independence, then fought in the Revolutionary War that followed to establish our country.
And yes, our first president, George Washington, actually slept here and was feted at the Old Exchange & Provost Dungeon (hint: there's a great ballroom on the second floor), when Charleston was considered a jewel of civilization in a wild country.
There have been many ups and downs in the intervening years and the aftermath of the Civil War left Charleston as a community that was "too poor to paint and too proud to whitewash." That was both a saying and a philosophy of holding onto what you have even when the going gets rough. And it left our historic buildings intact.
Fast forward and commerce and progress has once again blessed Charleston. The last 50 years will surely go down in the history books as a Renaissance, where the world began to beat a path to Charleston's door as the city has learned to reuse historic buildings, diversify its economy and attract investors who are eager to learn about our Southern charm.
All of this is not so different from what our predecessors did when they carved the city out of the wilderness and wooden sloops sailed into Charleston Harbor.
While we don't know what the next 350 years will bring, we can be sure our people will face it squarely - no matter what the challenge.