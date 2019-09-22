Rhett Butler said, “I’m going back to dignity and grace. I’m going back to Charleston, where I belong.”
I felt this way after the end of a relationship in my mid-20’s. At the time, I was living in Denver, Colorado. I would re-read Pat Conroy’s book The Prince Of Tides over and over again while feeling so out of place in the wide-open terrain. The book reminded me of the place I loved the most ― Charleston.
My mother moved here after the end of my parents' marriage. Living in Anderson, South Carolina her whole life, she wanted to start over in a new place. It’s where I wanted to start over too.
But it’s funny because the things I love the most about Charleston are also some of the things that get on my nerves. The asphyxiating humidity in mid-summer makes me feel safe and comfortable, but I also feel like I’m still not used to it. I curse at what it does to my naturally curly hair but also maintain that we that live in the Deep South age slower due to the moisture content.
The politeness of drivers here (well the ones who are still truly Southern) really impresses me. I always think before I get the urge to honk my horn. I gave the middle finger to a woman one time on Highway 17 and she just shook her head at me. It still haunts me. This is the Southern way.
When driving over the Cooper River Bridge, the smell of the paper mill at times makes me dry heave. But it’s also probably one of my favorite Lowcountry fragrances. It reminds me of my childhood vacationing at Isle of Palms. I knew once I smelled that smell that we were in Charleston.
I complain all the time about not having a Nordstrom or a Neiman's here yet think even if there were I would still shop at my local favorites because they feel like family. I used to work at Gwynn’s of Mount Pleasant and still visit weekly, sometimes not to shop but just to see my old friends.
Getting stuck on the Ben Sawyer Bridge driving out to Sullivan’s Island is a true test for my lack of patience, but it always gives me a moment to stop and breathe, look to the left and the right and see the salt marsh, the Atlantic Ocean and the white heron. You don’t see these things when you are in LA gridlock.
We are all blessed to call this beautiful town by the sea our home. Hopefully next year the editor of Travel + Leisure gets stuck in traffic by the paper mill on a 100-degree August day with no air conditioning in front of a Yankee with a loud horn. Kidding...it’s just...we’re full.
Cameran Eubanks is a sales associate with Carolina One Real Estate and stars on Bravo's hit reality television series "Southern Charm."