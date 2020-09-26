Local blogger and influencer shares her favorite places to shop small

You’d be hard pressed to find anyone that hasn’t felt the effects of the wild turn 2020 has taken over the past few months. I’ve witnessed many businesses close their doors permanently because they were not able to bounce back after the mandated shutdown to flatten COVID-19’s curve.
The effects have been far reaching. Big businesses certainly haven’t been immune, but it’s the small, locally-owned businesses, including many of my personal favorites, that have felt the largest impacts. Fortunately, there are still many left that are still striving through this trying time.
I encourage you to not only support your favorite local businesses, but also check out some new ones you’ve maybe never visited before.
For clothing
Subtle and Sass Boutique, Mount Pleasant
Subtle and Sass is a Size Inclusive Boutique, with size small to a 3x. I’ll be honest it is very rare that you find a local clothing boutique that carries plus-size clothing. Not only does she just carry clothes for women, she has the cutest dresses for little girls and fun accessories.
But what I love most about this boutique is that owner Renee Smith truly puts her customers first. Shopping with her is like shopping with your best friend. You will get that one-on-one personalized experience without the hustle and bustle of a busy store.
Last year, I took a trip with Renee to the Market in Atlanta and I saw how dedicated she was to her business. She knows what works for her customers and what works for her company.
For jewelry
The Tiny Tassel, Charleston
If you haven’t heard of the Tiny Tassel then where have you been?! I’ve been following owner Mimi Striplin’s journey since 2016 and I can say she has taken her business to the next level.
The Tiny Tassel carries handmade earrings, bracelets and other fun accessories. I still have my first pair of my gold St. Margaret Tassel Earrings from 2017. One fun fact about the Tassel Collection is that a majority of the earrings are named after charming streets and neighborhoods in Charleston, making them perfect for gift giving.
Not only will you find earrings, she offers garments that are handmade by her mom — I mean how cool is that! Mimi puts so much love into her business and I’m so happy to see how much her business has grown over the years.
For a sweet treat
Swank Desserts, Summerville
I tried the infamous Swank Brownie a couple years ago during a photoshoot and it changed my life! I’m a big fan of desserts, and the assortment of decadent desserts created at Swank Desserts always hit the spot.
Swanks Desserts opened their storefront in December, just a couple months before we even knew what coronavirus was. However, owner Danetra Richardson has been serving up unique and seasonally inspired treats for dessert enthusiasts since 2014, allowing her to build up somewhat of a cult following that has helped sustain her through these unprecedented times.
It’s hard to choose a favorite from the frequently rotating selection, but my must-try picks are the brown butter chocolate chip cookie sandwich, Swank Brownie, cookie dough cheesecake and the rosé-infused doughnut. I’m also a huge coffee fan and recently tried the salted honey cold brew. It was delicious.
On Saturdays, she serves brunch with a few savory options like fried chicken and pimento cheese on a black pepper and thyme biscuit, which just happens to be on my list to try next.
Park Circle Creamery, North Charleston
Park Circle is home to a ton of great shops and restaurants like Park Circle Creamery. Though they’ve been open for several years, it wasn’t until last year that my fiancé and I first tried their ice cream.
They offer an assortment of 16 handcrafted flavors that are all made in-house with local ingredients. My favorite flavor is the German chocolate with a pretzel top which happens to be their signature touch. I would’ve never thought to put a pretzels in ice cream, but it gives the perfect sweet and salty balance.
One thing that I can say about these local businesses and the many others still grinding day after day is that they have learned to pivot during this time. They found creative ways to continue serving their customers by offering concierge-type services like clothing style boxes dropped off at your front door, pre-orders from a weekly curated menu, and curbside pick-up — services difficult or impossible for many big-box retailers and chain restaurants to compete with.
But, the challenges facing local, small businesses still persist, so please continue to show your support. Local business owners are vital members of our community. They are your neighbors, your friends, the parents of your child’s classmate, and they need our support more than ever.