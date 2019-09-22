I’m a big fan of Matthew Fortner, The Post and Courier's visuals editor, and his personal Instagram page.
Specifically, every week, he posts a “Window Box Wednesday” image. Each photograph is quintessentially Charleston, like a variety of roses and ferns poking out of a well-manicured wooden box mounted on a colonial window. It sticks out against a backdrop of pastel homes.
From the palmetto emblazoned on the state flag to the bright hue of our state flower, the yellow jessamine, plants are a crucial part of downtown pride and aesthetic. There are elements of nature inside and outside of every residence, whether they be recently rented or a family estate passed down for generations.
As a 24-year-old millennial writer, I fall in the category of the former but very much have the taste of the later.
Thankfully, Charleston’s garden culture and coastal style can be accommodated with plants on the inside and outside of your home and at a respectable cost.
Randy Howie, a 10-year employee at Hyam's Garden & Accent Store on James Island, knows firsthand the novelty that Charleston foliage can bring.
As a team member in the diagnostic center, where hopeless millennials such as myself who improperly water their succulents can troubleshoot their plant woes, Howie know which organisms will flourish and which ones will flop.
“I tell people, ‘Walk around downtown and look for plants you like,’” Howie said. “If you see a particular hedge or rose you like, go ahead and take a picture of it. Bring it to us, and we can help you identify it.”
If you’re planting a window box or a modest garden for your peninsula home, Howie says camellias are varied, colorful and maintainable. Moreover, they bloom later in the season which can provide some much needed color in the mild Charleston fall.
Perhaps you’re renting and don’t have a garden or window box, but, nonetheless, want to bring that coastal feel inside your space. Howie suggests fiddle-leaf fig trees as a good solution.
Native to western Africa, these trees typically flourish in lowland tropical rain forests. But, with the proper care and attention, these palm-like plants can be potted and placed in your apartment to bring the tropical feel right next to your couch.
“They can be finicky,” Howie said. “It’s basically a tropical plant you’re trying to raise inside.”
Want something that can work both inside and out? Howie recommends gardenias, a mainstay for Charleston gardens that can also be brought inside for a couple of months before being replanted outside.
But, just like the farm-to-table movement in fine dining, it’s all about keeping it local. In an article reported by The Post and Courier’s Chloe Johnson this past spring, invasive species of vegetation are a leading cause of plant and animal extinction in South Carolina. Many of those can be found at local nurseries.
A good reference for what you shouldn’t be planting can be found on the state’s official Plant Pest List: Which accounts for almost 100 varieties of trees, vines and shrubs that can’t be found in nurseries by law.
So, leave the Bradford pears, Chinese privets, English ivys and Golden bamboos where they are. Walk around, take some pictures, gawk at some window boxes and try to replicate the native Charleston vibes you see.
Thomas Novelly is a reporter for The Post and Courier who is trying to decide if he can keep a plant alive.