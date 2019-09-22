Wendell Berry once said ‘to cherish what remains of the Earth and to foster its renewal is our only legitimate hope of survival.’ America has a strong reputation for problem-solving and collaboration in times of need. And whether we realize it or not, we are in a time of need.
In 1917, Charles Lathrop Pack, a third-generation timberman and one of the richest men in America prior to War World I organized the National War Garden Commission to promote American gardening efforts. Citizens were urged to utilize all idle land that was not already engaged in agricultural production — including school and company grounds, parks, backyards or any available vacant lots.
The war garden movement spread through civic associations and other clubs with the government sharing instructional gardening and food preservation pamphlets that we see from our land grant universities (South Carolina State University and Clemson University) today. The Bureau of Education engaged children as ‘soldiers of the soil. By 1944, 20 million Victory Gardens produced almost half of the fruit and vegetables in the country and nearly two million quarts of preserved foods.
The other thing that happened at the end of World War II was that TV show sponsors enticed housewives to forego home-cooked meals for processed foods. The industrial age, migration and smartphone technology, have rotted our agrarian roots. Disconnection from the soil has led to climate issues and impacted health outcomes across the country, but in underserved communities, lack of food access is deadly. Fortunately, improving our health and climate are achievable goals and the methods for success are readily available.
In response, we’ve seen a movement across the country to reclaim our roots.
Engineer Mel Bartholomew popularized the Square Foot Gardening method that reduces the amount of land and water using a design that allows gardeners to grow 16 or more crops in 16 square feet. Midwesterner Ruth Stout chronicled a no-work garden method that used thick layers of straw instead of soil for abundant yields. Paul Gautschi, from Back to Eden, is a faith-based gardener who uses raw wood chips instead of hay on the west coast. My mentor, Will Allen, fueled the Good Food Revolution, which uses composted discarded materials on a large scale for the best tasting microgreens at Growing Power. Leah Penniman of Soul Fire Farm penned a comprehensive guide to small scale farming and the African/African-American history tied to agricultural practices we treasure today.
These pioneers inspired me to step outside of my comfort zone and build the soil in my own backyard. The world we know would be a greener, healthier, and friendlier if we collectively picked up garden trowels and put away the smartphones.
Germaine Jenkins is the co-founder and chief farm officer of Fresh Future Farm which addresses the health, wealth, and quality of life disparities in the Chicora/Cherokee neighborhood in North Charleston.