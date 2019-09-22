My personal health journey began toward the end of college. After gaining an unwelcome 30 pounds, I was desperate to get the weight off but had no idea where to start. As most do, I tried what felt like a million different diets and nothing worked. I was ready to throw in the towel when, as a last-ditch effort, I began implementing smoothies into my daily routine. My sweet tooth is a menace, and I knew it was doing me no favors in getting back to my ideal weight, so smoothies seemed like a sweet solve while still being nutritious and super filling.
So, I whipped out my blender, added some nut milk, cacao, ice, water, fruit, veggies and a lot (I mean a lot) of nuts and seeds, and BOOM — Blender Bombs were born. I simply rolled all of these key ingredients into one, edible ball to ensure my smoothies had a seriously healthy punch. I realized that they not only contained every essential amino and fatty acid that your body needs, but they were delicious.
On top of drinking one of my Blender Bomb smoothies every day, I also started realizing that the more I stayed away from meat, dairy, and artificial foods and opted for real, whole foods, I was losing and keeping off the weight. It was incredible.
Not only was I feeling better, but I was still able to have the freedom in my diet to eat the things I wanted in moderation. This was when I adapted the 80X20 lifestyle. This means that 80% of the time I eat real, whole foods —think fruits, vegetables, and grains — while the other 20% of my meals allow me to indulge in things I normally wouldn’t such as alcohol, dairy, desserts, etc.
After implementing a mostly whole foods, plant-based diet, I began to practice Intermittent Fasting (IF). This is a form of fasting that can be extremely beneficial for many people and, personally, makes me feel great. It’s not for everyone, but it has done wonders for my body. With the combination of Blender Bomb smoothies, an 80X20 lifestyle, and Intermittent Fasting, I have found what works for me and will continue to share this lifestyle with others in hopes of changing their lives as well.
Thankfully, we live in a city that has begun to see the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle whether that means working to reduce and eliminate single-use plastics, restaurants offering more diverse menus that include fresh, local ingredients and plant-based options, and an array of opportunities to get your body moving in a way that you actually enjoy.
Some of my favorite go-to meals from Charleston-area restaurants include the buffalo cauliflower wings, avocado toast or any of the salads from Basic Kitchen. I also love the vegan sandwich from Pickled Palate and I can always find something healthy and delicious on the menus at Kid Cashew in Mount Pleasant, The Harbinger Cafe on King Street and Dellz Uptown on Rutledge Avenue.
And while I don’t workout every single day in a traditional sense, I do make sure to move. Some days that means simply going for a walk. Other days I might take a fitness class at PureBarre or do yoga on the beach. Also, I think a big part of health and wellness is mindfulness so I make it a point to meditate regularly.
The point is, find what works for you. For me, it’s an 80X20 lifestyle, but for you, it may look more like 70X30 or 60X40. Whatever it is, remember that living a healthy lifestyle is a lifelong journey, not a destination.
Helen Hall is the founder of Hushup X Hustle, a group of lifestyle brands that includes Hushup X Hustle, Blender Bombs and Hustle Smoothie Bar.