For a barfly, only one place in Charleston is a cut above the rest

It was as routine as picking up the newspaper on your front porch.
The clock would hit 5:30 p.m. on a Friday, and I'd look across my cubicle and lock eyes with several of my colleagues in The Post and Courier newsroom. We all knew the drill.
When the stories were turned in, we'd grab our laptop bags, our notebooks and our wallets and walk across the parking lot to Cutty's. Much like the characters in the hit 80s sitcom "Cheers," reporters would slide into the wooden booth tucked in the back of the bar. We'd appear one by one to celebrate the weekend and reflect on the news we covered, photos we took and stories we edited.
Sarah, the kind and attentive bartender, had memorized our orders. Before I'd have to ask, she'd reach into the icebox and pull out a random "Mystery Beer" (which only cost $1 and at worst was a domestic beer my Dad drank underage or at best a craft beer my hipster cousin would love). She'd pair it with a heavy pour of Old Overholt, one of my favorite rye whiskeys, and would keep the tab running. Sometimes, if I was feeling fancy or had a little extra cash to throw, I'd get an Old Fashioned.
As a writer and self-proclaimed barfly, I love Charleston, in part, because there seems to be a spot for every occasion.
There's rooftop spots like Vendue, where a craft cocktail pairs perfectly with the view of the ocean. There's Edmund's Oast, where the Happy Hour Old Fashioned paired with a tiny burger was more satisfying than any five course meal at any Michelin Star-winning restaurant. There's lovable dives like Rec Room, where people order, drink and sometimes spill Pabst Blue Ribbon on the concrete floor as part of the ritual to maintain the establishment's annual record of selling the most cans of the brand nationwide.
But when the pandemic first came to Charleston in March, the neon signs dimmed, the taps stopped pouring beer and the bottles were corked. It was last call, it was closing time.
And the place I loved the most, Cutty's, also locked the door.
I was on lockdown, separated from my friends and the small bar on St. Phillip Street where we'd go to escape the world for a couple hours. Cutty's was needed now, more than ever. So, I tried my best to recreate it.
I'd grab a six pack of Miller High Life, a bottle of Overholt and a small bar glass. And I'd walk to my coworker Gavin McIntyre's apartment in Wagener Terrace.
We'd sit on his porch, with a bottle and some social distance between us. Before I knew it, my colleague, and award-winning investigative reporter, Thad Moore would walk by and stop to chat. Business Reporter Emily Williams would come by to catch up and talk about movies. Digital Editor Matt Clough, still sweaty from a jog in the neighborhood, would shuffle up and sit down to quench his thirst with a beer.
With all the uncertainties filling the world, this much I knew to be true: Cutty's wasn't about the place, it was about the people.
The bar closures, thankfully, were temporary. And many of Charleston's most popular bars have opened back up. Cutty's had been selling their famous "Mystery Beers" as grab bags so you could bring the party to the couch.
I can't wait to walk back into Cutty's again and order my Overholt on the rocks. And when I sit in the back booth and take a sip after pulling my mask down on to my chin, I will know that the world has changed but the bar I love is still the same.