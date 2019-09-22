One of the best days I’ve had in recent memory was with my son, Ethan, searching for new sneakers (that’s Northern for “tennis shoes.”)
It was a unicorn day – no soccer practice, no late meetings, nowhere to be. I scooped him up from school, and much to his chagrin, suggested we use the opportunity to finally find a new pair of shoes. Unlike me, (who was the ultimate procrastinator in school) Ethan is unbelievably disciplined, always gets right to his homework, and is not an impulse buyer. But because this was a unicorn day, he agreed. Off we went.
We hit many stops that afternoon (and found some great kicks), but the thing that stood out the most was something Ethan observed on the way home.
“Mom, we met so many amazing, kind, people today – and it’s because you are so comfortable talking to strangers. You did it everywhere we went.” This was hardly the first time someone had observed this tendency.
It got me thinking. What has created the propensity to talk to strangers? And why bother? It’s the thing many parents tell their kids to be wary of, and it is a dance I’ve watched my father do with people all my life. Gas station attendants, to toll booth operators, waitresses to flight attendants. The number of stories I’ve collected watching my father talk to strangers is endless. He’d ask earnest questions. He’d listen. He’d search for common ground and often times make them laugh. And while it usually means pit stops take a little longer, it’s one of my favorite parts about traveling with him to this day.
What were the bonds that threaded my closest college friends together? A cappella music, Clemson University and our incessant willingness to strike up conversations with anyone and everyone. We always joked about how we managed to meet amazing people wherever we went.
It was true. Double-decker buses in London, tailgates and dive bars. While each encounter may not have led to life-long friendships, and names and faces have long since faded from view, they did, for me, unearth an undeniable truth: human connection matters.
I’ve even encouraged it as a means for professional growth in the office. Looking for experience in sales or business development? Cold calling or pitching? Need practice negotiating for yourself? All these skills can be honed by the bold and fearless ability to use your voice – with an endless amount of opportunity available in any coffee shop in Charleston. All it takes is the vulnerability to speak up.
One of the largest blessings we’ve been served up in our beautiful city are our dining rooms, cafes, farmers markets and beachfronts. These landscapes are filled with people rich with experiences, countless stories and moments to share. In a world where it’s easy to get head down, phone up, I challenge you to lift up your chin and engage.
Learn to love the line for your latte. Ask your grocery clerk how they’re doing and genuinely tune in for their answer. Sit at the community table. The bonus? You may just meet some amazing humans along the way.
Gillian Zettler is the executive director of Charleston Wine + Food, a non-profit organization that supports Charleston and the Lowcountry’s diverse culinary and hospitality community.