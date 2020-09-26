Food and dining photos

Customers wait in line spaced through out the parking lot at Trader Joe's in Mount Pleasant prior to mask regulations. The store reserved the first open business hour of the day for senior customers to shop. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com
Acme Lowcountry Kitchen’s building has an lived-in feel after weathering storms and Hurricane Hugo.
Customers wait in line spaced through out the parking lot at Trader Joe's in Mount Pleasant prior to mask regulations. The store reserved the first open business hour of the day for senior customers to shop. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com
Acme Lowcountry Kitchen’s building has an lived-in feel after weathering storms and Hurricane Hugo.