In the last decade Charleston’s cocktail landscape has seen a dramatic evolution, from mini-bottles to martini lists to proper Manhattans and beyond. I have been fortunate enough to experience Charleston’s transformation from sleepy city to culinary mecca from both sides of the bar, and witnessing that creativity and commitment to quality first hand continues to be a point of inspiration for me to this day. The changes were gradual to start, but over time culinary professionals in the city have developed a cocktail culture that is more vibrant than ever.
The cocktail renaissance really kicked off as local bartenders began looking to the past to develop their craft. Taking cues from more established cocktail scenes, serious barkeeps dedicated themselves to properly executing the classics. By establishing a shared base of knowledge in balance and technique, bartenders began iterating these classics by incorporating unique ingredients and subtle twists to proven formulas. At the same time, local chefs were putting more emphasis on seasonality, working hard to sustainably source local ingredients at the peak of freshness. More recently, these same principles have found their way behind the bar, not only changing the makeup of the cocktails themselves, but also changing the way we experience those ingredients. The result has opened the door to a host of new liquid possibilities and given Charleston its own unique voice within southern cocktail culture.
With so many exciting things happening for beverages in the city, it can be hard to know where to begin, so I’ve put together a list of approachable drinks that are helping to push the fresh ingredient trend forward:
“Sea Change” from Edmund’s Oast
Ingredients: gin, kaffir lime, lemongrass, yuzu
Since it’s opening, Edmund’s Oast has been consistently putting out some of the most delicious and inventive cocktails in the city and the Sea Change is no different. The drink is bright, balanced, and layered with nuance. Yuzu and kaffir lime make up the citrusy backbone, complemented by high notes of lemongrass that leave plenty of room for gin botanicals to subtly dance in between.
“Cucumber Mint Lemonade” from La Farfalle
Ingredients: Cucumber, mint, lemon juice
Just because you aren’t drinking doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the fun. More and more we’re seeing bars and restaurants offer non-alcoholic “mocktail” options. La Farfalle is one of the early adopters taking their booze-free offerings as seriously as the rest of the menu with house-made shrubs, lemonades and sodas. You can’t go wrong with any of their soft drinks, but the clean herbaceousness and bracing freshness of the cucumber mint lemonade made it an easy top pick.
“Beet Margarita” from Basic Kitchen
Ingredients: Tequila, lime, beet juice
A classic, zippy margarita wholly transformed with the addition of fresh-pressed beet juice. Along with adding a stunning ombre effect to the drink, the earthy quality of beet juice helps bring the more rustic flavors of tequila to the forefront. The simplicity of the drink allows for the complexity of fresh beets to shine through, appearing almost berry-like in context.
“Bartender in Paradise” From Handcrafted Kitchen and Cocktails
Ingredients: Bourbon, Strawberry Lillet, Blood Orange, Pineapple, Topo Chico
If ever there was a liquid celebration of summer, this is it. Starting with a playful base of bourbon and fresh juice, the drink is made more sophisticated by adding strawberry steeped vermouth. Sparkling mineral water tops the cocktail off, adding length and carbonation, both of which help emphasize the delicate flavors of the vermouth.
“Sandia” from Lewis BBQ
Ingredients: Tequila, fresh juiced watermelon, lime, jalapeño
Sometimes keeping things simple is the best approach, and this drink is proof positive of that idea. Fresh watermelon juice and tequila, brightened up with a hint of lime and the subtle heat of fresh jalapeno. Fruit forward but not too sweet, this cocktail is wildly crushable and exactly what you want to be drinking in the height of a Charleston Summer.
“Strawberry Blonde Ale” from Frothy Beard Brewing
5.2% Blonde Ale brewed with fresh strawberries
While not a cocktail, Frothy Beard’s Strawberry Blonde Ale shares a lot in common with the drinks on this list. Starting with a Blonde Ale base, they add around 600 lbs of local strawberries from nearby Hickory Bluff Berry Farms per batch. While many fruit beers tend to be on the sweeter side, Frothy Beard manages to capture that incredible strawberry aroma without the added sweetness. Perfectly balanced, as all things should be.
“Diablo Verde” from The Grocery
Ingredients: Reposado tequila, Green Chartreuse, ancho chile, lime, jalapeño
A deeply complex yet refreshing drink, the Diablo Verde expertly threads the needle between citrusy and savory flavors. Green Chartreuse, an aged liqueur flavored with 130 herbs, plants and flowers, lends a sublime savory quality to the cocktail that is supported by fresh lime and the balanced heat of both dried and fresh peppers.
Mick Mattriciano is co-founder of Cannonborough Craft Sodas, a Charleston-based beverage company that crafts all-natural fresh fruit sodas.