The excitement third-graders feel on the morning of their first field trip of the year is unparalleled.
Every year, groups of sleepy, backpacked children are loaded into school buses and shuttled off to whatever adventure awaits them in the afternoon. Many schools from across the state take their students to Charleston for these chaotic, snack-fueled trips.
But you can visit many of these kid-friendly Charleston gems with your own family – no permission slip required.
The South Carolina Aquarium, located one block off of East Bay Street, is a space where visitors young and old can satisfy their intellectual curiosity.
With an expansive display of over 5,000 animals, it’s easy to spend an entire day wandering around the exhibits. Visitors can come face to face with massive sharks in the 385,000-gallon Great Ocean Tank or marvel at the bioluminescent moon jellies in the aquarium's interactive exhibits.
In addition to an impressive collection of exotic marine life, the aquarium offers a variety of spaces specific to South Carolina. Exhibits span everything from the state’s mountainous forests to its coastal plains and swamps.
But the only thing better than seeing marine life up close is getting to touch it. That's why the aquarium's touch tanks are easily one of the aquarium's most popular destinations. Visitors can touch and feel hermit crabs, sea urchins and Atlantic stingrays at the standard touch tank. Take your experience up a notch and visit "The Shallows," an interactive experience where you feed cownose rays and southern stingrays by hand.
If you’re looking for a more active trip, James Island County Park offers an impressive, 50-foot climbing wall. It's designed for climbers of all skill levels and all ages.
Complete with 14 top ropes and two lead-climbing routes, the wall is one of the Lowcountry’s tallest outdoor climbing facilities. It also offers a 10-foot bouldering wall for more experienced climbers to practice their technique.
Visitors can rent the necessary gear and climb the wall with the assistance of park staff.
While kids of all ages can climb, typically kids age 7 and older will have more stamina for a longer session.
A slightly less physically demanding outdoor adventure that's great for kids and adults is Angel Oak Park.
This free park is easily one of Charleston’s must-see attractions and a classic field trip staple — it gets approximately 40,000 visitors each year. Inside the park is the historic Angel Oak tree, a living piece of history that's estimated to be between 400 and 500 years old. It's even thought to be one of the oldest living things east of the Mississippi River.
The massive oak stands over 65 feet tall, but its web of low-hanging branches touch the earth and grow back upward.
Jenna Schiferl is The Post and Courier's new education reporter who is exploring Charleston on her days off.