From beaches to breweries and everything in between, Charleston offers a wide variety of fun venues and activities for pet owners of all ages.
Charleston and the communities immediately surrounding it boast an abundance of public, off-leash dog parks.
Among the most popular are the Hampton Park Dog Run, at the corner of Grove Street and Rutledge Avenue in downtown Charleston; Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave. in West Ashley; James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive; and Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd.
Several Charleston-area beaches allow dogs, although rules vary on whether they can be let off leash, as well as times of day and year that dogs are allowed on the beach.
On Isle of Palms, dogs are allowed off-leash from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. April 1 to Sept. 14, and 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 to March 31. Outside those times, dogs are allowed on the beach but must be kept on leash, even in the water.
On Folly Beach, dogs must always be kept on a leash. Dogs are not allowed on the beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 1 to Sept. 30.
Sullivan's Island requires a license for all dogs on in the town whether on streets, private property or beaches. Licenses are $25 for town residents and $50 for non-residents.
With a license, dogs can be on the beach from 5-10 a.m. without a leash and with a leach from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. No dogs are allowed on the beach between those dates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dogs can be on the beach without a leash from 5 a.m. to noon between Oct. 1 and April 30. They are allowed on the beach with a leash from noon to 5 a.m.
Once you're done with the outdoors, Charleston and the surrounding area offer a number of dog-friendly dining options and other recreational opportunities.
If you need some refreshment after taking your dog out for a long walk by The Battery and around the old, colonial homes south of Broad Street, consider popping by Poogan's Porch, 72 Queen Street, where dogs are welcome to accompany their owners while dining on the front area, weather permitting.
In the mood for some Mexican food? Try going to Juanita Greenberg's Nacho Royale, 439 King St., which features an extensive menu of south of the border favorites and a large patio where dogs are welcome.
If you want some barbecue but don't want to leave your dog behind, try Home Team BBQ, which has locations in downtown, West Ashley and on Sullivan's Island.
When you're done with dinner and ready to head out for drinks, Charleston offers a number of bars and breweries that welcome dogs such as Revelry Brewing Company, 10 Conroy St.; the Recovery Room Tavern, 685 King St.; Triangle Char & Bar, 828 Savannah Highway; The Barrel, 1859 Folly Road; and Chico Feo 122 E. Ashley Ave.
Whether you're looking for a nice day at the beach or park, or you're looking for a night out with friends and don't want to leave your dog behind, Charleston has something for everyone.
