Seeing Charleston through the eyes of an artist has truly proved to be something beautiful. Having been born and raised in this charming city I have been able to see it change so much over time, especially in the last 15 years.
The thing that I and other Charlestonians have been proud of is the vibrancy of the local culture. Those who have spent any time in the city have found beautifully preserved historic architecture, they have probably stumbled into a restaurant and dined on incredible southern gourmet cuisine, and their ears have been filled with music with some of the best artists in the country.
As more people have discovered the once hidden gem that is Charleston in recent years, they have also begun to discover the breadth of musical talent that has been here all along. Lowcountry musicians and singers are producing music on a global scale and performing at the highest levels. When other artists come to town they are astounded at the culture of creativity that we have been able to produce.
One night I was able to bring a friend of mine, Christy Altomare, who is famously known as Anastasia in the Broadway production of Anastasia in New York, to one of my favorite local bars ― Bar Mash. On Monday nights, Bar Mash has become a spot where some of the best musicians hang out to create and fellowship. When Christy heard this music she was astounded that you did not have to pay high dollar ticket prices to witness such a level of musical creativity.
As a local artist who has decided to make a home in this place, I have been very pleased to be a part of this eclectic scene. I have been honored to work with Charleston Jazz, a local organization who celebrates Charleston’s rich history of jazz music. And over the years I’ve been a featured artist at wonderful events such as Charleston Jazz Festival 2019 and Spoleto Jazz 2018. Most recently, I was included as part of a panel at TEDx Charleston, where I was able to share about the preservation of live jazz music in this global platform that shares relevant topics in education and culture.
I was blessed with the opportunity to be a part of a group of creatives from Seacoast Church called “Seacoast Music” where creatives who create faith-based art can feel at home. In August, it was that opportunity that allowed me to release my first full full-length album titled “Creation Responds.” The album is a mixture of jazz, gospel, contemporary and rock and was a huge collaboration recorded locally at Windsor House Studios in North Charleston.
I don’t share all of this to tout my accomplishments, but to show that Charleston is a place where artists like me can feel at home. It has become a hub of artistic collaboration.
Other examples include the Emerald Empire Band, a collective led by Mike Quinn. The group includes some of the best musicians in the area that come together to play for events, but mostly it’s an opportunity for high-caliber musicians who have their own bands to be able to create together. The energy is unmatched.
I’m excited about the recent opening of Forte Jazz Lounge. As Charleston’s only strictly jazz venue, it will provide another place for people to gather and witness the magic of musical artistry in the Lowcountry.
Also worth checking out is a performance by Magnetic South, a collaborative project between the College of Charleston Department of Music and the Charleston Symphony. The year-round series features unique, contemporary classical music.
With each of these, there is an overarching theme of collaboration in this once quaint city that is exciting. Lowcountry artists are working hard to bring forth art that should be shared and celebrated.
Robbie Madison is an accomplished gospel and jazz singer and multi-instrumentalist. He is also a student and worship leader at Seacoast Church James Island.