One thing that always fascinates me about the Lowcountry is how much of secret health region it is. Now, this isn't saying that the area is necessarily one of the healthiest.
People here love their sweet tea and macaroni and cheese. But it just offers a lot of choices for people to pinpoint a healthy lifestyle of their choosing.
So there are pretty much endless options when it comes to maintaining good health. For traumatic health needs, there are of course major hospital systems throughout the city.
Most of these health systems are also constantly conducting medical research and are often looking for local participants. There's the Medical University of South Carolina, which is a Lowcountry based academic medical center.
There are also countless private practice physicians with a range of specialties that include everything from psychiatry and optometry. The Charleston Ketamine Center even offers ketamine infusion therapy to help those dealing with things like depression.
So basically, if you have symptoms, you shouldn't have a hard time finding someone in the area who can help. And I don't think a lot of areas in this state can say that.
But it doesn't stop at having access to services for serious health concerns.
If people want to go a more natural or holistic route, there are dozens of options as well. Listening to Smile is a Charleston-born company that creates an album of music a month to use for sound healing.
They also partner with different wellness studios throughout the city in hosting group sonic meditations and relaxation sessions.
There are places that specialize in acupuncture. There are also hundreds of classes people can take to better their health with gyms and workout studios around every corner.
Think Boxing is a relatively new set of classes in the area. They work out of The Sweatbox gym in West Ashley. It's a course that places less emphasis on the combative side of boxing, and more emphasis on the therapeutic side like the movement.
There are also places to purchase natural health goods.
Eucalyptus Wellness Company in Mount Pleasant is a good place to go as far getting all of your home health products. They sell things like vitamins and CBD products. In the back of the store they also make smoothies.
The Immune Delight is pretty tasty and comes with added elderberry syrup for people who are into that fruit.
Also, while the Lowcountry does tend to be a bit of a heavy drinking area, a lot of local restaurants are starting to offer more mocktails or spirit-free drinks for customers.
There are healthier options like The Macintosh, which offers has a spirit-free portion on their menu and they argue that their "Oui, Chef" drink is really good.
Lastly, the weather just tends to be pretty nice if you can stand the heat. You need to love summer which lasts from June to September but you can exercise year round here with our mild temperatures. So if you are a fan of exercising outdoors, there is enough time in the year for that to be an option, too.
Jerrel Floyd is a health reporter for The Post and Courier who can find the odd health story wherever it might be hiding.