Charleston social culture thrives at oyster roasts, a longtime area tradition for mingling with friends while enjoying some salty morsels. Add some chili dishes for the non-oyster eaters, and you have a real party.
For one of the biggest of those parties, there’s the annual Chili Cook-Off & Oyster Roast. A fundraiser hosted by the Charleston Animal Society, this yearly shindig includes dozens of teams competing for the prize chili and rows of tables laid out with shells to be shucked. The combo of “best beans” and all-you-can-eat oysters, along with family-friendly games and activities and live music to keep your earbuds entertained while your hands stay a-shuckin’, is a Lowcountry favorite.
Bring your blankets and chairs, camp out for the afternoon and take part in one of the most delicious Charleston traditions.