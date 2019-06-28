Lowe's picks Charlotte for tech hub
CHARLOTTE — Lowe's has selected Charlotte to house a 2,000-employee global tech hub that the Queen City hopes will cement its reputation as a home for knowledge-based talent.
Lowe's and city officials announced Thursday the company would invest $153 million toward the project, while the state is offering a $54 million incentives grant to be paid over 12 years if the home-improvement retailer meets job creation and investment targets.
CEO Marvin Ellison said the company picked Charlotte based on its concentration of young tech professionals and its proximity to Lowe's headquarters in nearby Mooresville.
Lowe's plans to begin hiring for about 1,600 new jobs immediately, with average annual pay at more than $115,000. Gov. Roy Cooper's office said the 23-story tower will open in Charlotte's South End in 2021.
Consumer spending rises modestly
WASHINGTON — Consumer spending increased 0.4% in May, a modest gain that suggests Americans remain cautious about their finances.
The Commerce Department said Friday that incomes rose 0.5% and inflation remained tame, increasing just 1.5% in the past year. That's far below the Federal Reserve's target of 2%.
The report comes after a measure of consumer confidence slipped Tuesday. Spending grew last month at its slowest pace since February, a trend that could hold back the broader economy.
The tame inflation reading may make it more likely that the Fed will lift short-term interest rates in the coming months. Fed officials have cited the pace of inflation as a key gauge they are watching as they consider changes to their interest rate policies.
Lego to buy Legoland, Tussauds
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The owners of toy maker Lego are teaming up with a group of investors to buy Merlin Entertainment, a British company that operates theme parks like Legoland and the Madame Tussauds wax museums.
Kirkbi Invest said Friday it is joining forces with private equity firm Blackstone and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to offer $6 billion.
Merlin runs eight Legoland parks and 20 Legoland Discovery Centers, as well as other sites like Madame Tussauds museums across the world. It estimates that about 67 million people visit its sites every year.
Merlin said it accepted the deal.
The investors will create a company that will own 50% of Merlin. Kirkbi already owns a stake of nearly 30%.
The first Legoland opened in 1968 near the Lego company headquarters in western Denmark. Lego sold the Legoland parks to Merlin in 2005.
Court hears appeal of 'Pharma Bro'
NEW YORK — A federal appeals court in New York City is considering whether the securities fraud conviction against the former drug company executive known as "Pharma Bro" should be thrown out.
An attorney for Martin Shkreli urged the court to overturn a 2017 guilty verdict for Shkreli, claiming the trial judge gave confusing instructions to the jury about the law. A prosecutor insisted the instructions were proper. The court was expected to issue a written decision at a later date.
Bill would limit big trucks to 65 mph
DETROIT — Two U.S. senators have introduced a bill that would electronically limit tractor-trailer speeds to 65 mph, a move they say would save lives on the nation's highways.
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., introduced the measure this week, saying it would take the place of a proposed Department of Transportation regulation that has "languished in the federal process" for over a decade.
Secondhand fashion site makes IPOn debut
NEW YORK — Shares of The RealReal, the secondhand-fashion online retailer, jump nearly 45% in their debut Friday, testing investors' appetite for the staying power of pre-owned discounted Gucci and other luxury goods.
The company was founded in 2011 by CEO Julie Wainwright and is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker "REAL." On Thursday, the initial public offering of 15 million shares was priced above expectations at $20 apiece. That raised $300 million before expenses.
Report: Apple to move Mac work to China
SAN FRANCISCO — A newspaper is reporting that Apple will manufacture its new Mac Pro computer in China, shifting away from a U.S. assembly line it had been using for that product in recent years.
The Wall Street Journal reported the plan Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the move. Apple issued a statement saying the new Mac Pro will be designed and engineered in California, but wouldn't say where it will be assembled. Apple has been assembling Mac Pros in Austin, Texas, since 2013.