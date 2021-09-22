I’ve been fortunate to travel the country as a professional baseball player and now as an inspirational speaker. As much as I enjoy visiting other cities, one thing I’ve learned is that there’s no place like home. And there’s certainly no place like the Lowcountry.
Having grown up in Goose Creek and attended Charleston Southern University, I’ve had a front-row seat to the growth Charleston has experienced over the years. Although Charleston continues to grow, I love that it still has a small hometown feel.
As director of community outreach for the Charleston RiverDogs, I spend a lot of time at The Joe. Though as an avid sports fan and former athlete, I’d visit the stadium regardless of if I worked here. It’s an atmosphere like no other with stunning views of the Ashley River marsh. Plus, it’s hard to pass up the ballpark food. People associate food like hotdogs and peanuts with baseball games, which of course we have, but in my opinion Chef Josh Shea’s smoked brisket is the best thing on the menu.
I also love seafood. And if you ask me, Charleston has some of the best seafood in the world. My wife and I regularly meet up at Saltwater Cowboys on Shem Creek. Eating outside, feeling the breeze, the hint of saltwater wafting through the air and watching people out on their boats–it’s exactly what coastal living should be. I’m a creature of habit so I always get the same thing. Fried oysters or fried shrimp, double french fries and the spicy barbecue sauce. Charleston Crab House is another personal favorite.
When I’m not working, you might catch me playing a game of pickup basketball at Harmon field. It has two full-sized outdoor courts and a playground, plus a soccer/football field, youth softball/baseball field and adult baseball field.
Not everyone realizes, but Charleston is a great place to live if you’re a sports fan like me. In addition to the RiverDogs, it’s home to two other professional sports teams‒Stingrays hockey and Charleston Battery soccer. I also like to take in Charleston Southern baseball, College of Charleston basketball games, Citadel football games. As a dad, I’ve realized how lucky we are to have so many affordable family-friendly entertainment options like these sporting events.
Sports aside, my family and I also enjoy spending time at Isle of Palms. With a three-year-old and another on the way, it’s been fun experiencing Charleston all over again through the eyes of a kid. I’m sure they’ll have their own Lowcountry favorites in no time.
Chris Singleton is the director of community outreach for the Charleston RiverDogs, children’s book author, and nationally-renowned speaker whose message of forgiveness following the loss of his mother in the Mother Emanuel tragedy helped galvanize the Charleston community.