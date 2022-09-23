Playing tourist in your own town

Wake up early, bring the dog if you have one and walk barefoot on the waterline at Folly Beach before the crowds or the heat show up. Or beat the traffic to Isle of Palms or Sullivan's Island, the other two beaches just miles from downtown.
If there's a better way to spend a morning near Charleston, I haven't found it. Yet.
Since moving here a few months ago, on Sundays I usually play tourist. Often that means scanning the horizon for pelicans or dolphins, whether I'm walking along the Battery or past the pineapple fountain in the historic district or watching the fishermen and crabbers along the pier at the Pitt Street Bridge in Mount Pleasant.
Or for my favorite view of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, I'll walk through historic Magnolia Cemetery downtown.
If you're feeling adventurous, rent a kayak or a boat to explore the area's marshes (those pink birds are roseate spoonbills, not flamingos) or ride out to the Morris Island Lighthouse or to Fort Sumter, where the Civil War began.
Or take the water taxi to get from downtown Charleston to Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, where the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown is the centerpiece of a military museum. Nearby, Shem Creek offers a variety of restaurants serving locally caught seafood as well as views of the Charleston peninsula across the water.
If the horse-drawn carriages give you an itch to ride, there are sites including Middleton Place alongside the Ashley River where you can rent one to carry you along various waterfront trails.
There are several more things on my must-see list, including the flowers at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens and the trails of the Awendaw Passage or Francis Marion National Forest.
And a little less than an hour south, you'll find the ACE Basin, one of the largest undeveloped wetland ecosystems along the Atlantic Coast.
