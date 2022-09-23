 Skip to main content
Playing tourist in your own town

Folly Beach inlet.JPEG
A spot off the beaten path on Folly Beach near Rat Island Creek and Lighthouse Creek, where dolphins can be seen along with great sunsets. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

About Charleston's Choice

Each year, we ask our readers to vote for their favorite business, places and things to do across multiple categories. Categories include health care, shopping, professional services, food and dining, children’s activities and pet needs. These awards don’t represent the opinions of The Post and Courier or its newsroom. Instead, these are your awards voted on by you.

Wake up early, bring the dog if you have one and walk barefoot on the waterline at Folly Beach before the crowds or the heat show up. Or beat the traffic to Isle of Palms or Sullivan's Island, the other two beaches just miles from downtown.

If there's a better way to spend a morning near Charleston, I haven't found it. Yet.

Since moving here a few months ago, on Sundays I usually play tourist. Often that means scanning the horizon for pelicans or dolphins, whether I'm walking along the Battery or past the pineapple fountain in the historic district or watching the fishermen and crabbers along the pier at the Pitt Street Bridge in Mount Pleasant.

Or for my favorite view of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, I'll walk through historic Magnolia Cemetery downtown.

Morris Island Lighthouse Dolphin.JPG
A dolphin surfaces in the inlet between the Morris Island Lighthouse and Folly Beach on July 31, 2022. Henry Taylor/Staff

If you're feeling adventurous, rent a kayak or a boat to explore the area's marshes (those pink birds are roseate spoonbills, not flamingos) or ride out to the Morris Island Lighthouse or to Fort Sumter, where the Civil War began.

Or take the water taxi to get from downtown Charleston to Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, where the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown is the centerpiece of a military museum. Nearby, Shem Creek offers a variety of restaurants serving locally caught seafood as well as views of the Charleston peninsula across the water.

If the horse-drawn carriages give you an itch to ride, there are sites including Middleton Place alongside the Ashley River where you can rent one to carry you along various waterfront trails.

Magnolia Cemetery02.JPG (copy)

Magnolia Cemetery, founded in 1849, is full of Charleston history. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

There are several more things on my must-see list, including the flowers at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens and the trails of the Awendaw Passage or Francis Marion National Forest.

And a little less than an hour south, you'll find the ACE Basin, one of the largest undeveloped wetland ecosystems along the Atlantic Coast.

Reach John Ramsey at 843-906-9351. Follow him on Twitter @johnwramsey.