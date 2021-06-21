ZZ Top, who's canceled 2 Charleston area shows in last 5 years, plans to perform in town

Texas rock band ZZ Top plans to play a show at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Sept. 28.

The announcement comes following two 2017 cancellations of much-anticipated ZZ Top Lowcountry shows.

That year, the band's South Carolina State Fair and North Charleston Performing Arts Center performances were both cut due to bassist Dusty Hill's "tummy ailment" that derailed the "Tonnage" tour.

Hill famously shot himself in the stomach by accident in 1984, but the cause of his most recent tummy-related medical issue wasn't revealed.

All seemed to be cleared up by late 2018, however, when ZZ Top joined John Fogerty for a tour that didn't have a Charleston stop.

In 2019, the band finally made it back to the Charleston area for a 50th anniversary tour show with Cheap Trick at Daniel Island's Volvo Car Stadium.

There, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers encored with "La Grange" and "Tush" before being brought back to the stage by roaring applause for a second encore of "Jailhouse Rock" a la Elvis Presley.

The band's 2020 tour with Def Leppard was then canceled due to the pandemic, though there were no nearby stops planned.

The 2021 North Charleston concert featuring ZZ Top in their 52nd year is slated for three months from now, and surely fans are hoping this time the show goes on.

“Yeah,” said guitarist Billy Gibbons in a news release, “we’re the same three guys, bashing out the same three chords.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com, with more details available at zztop.com.