Billy Gibbons (left) and Dusty Hill of ZZ Top. (Provided)

ZZ Top is embarking on a 50th anniversary tour this summer and fall with special guest Cheap Trick, and the Lowcountry is one stop.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, who were set to play the South Carolina State Fair in 2017 before dropping out, will return to the Palmetto State almost exactly two years later. 

ZZ Top, famous for their giant beards in addition to songs "La Grange," "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs," will perform as part of the "ZZ Five-Oh Tour" on Oct. 9 at the Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island. 

"It's been five decades, and I think we're starting to get good at this," says lead guitarist and singer Ben Gibbons. "The beards, Frank excepted, are perhaps a bit longer, yet nothing else has changed. We're keeping it that way."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com

