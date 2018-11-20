Yorktown (copy)

We know it's only Thanksgiving week, but holiday season is upon us and it's time to start planning ahead. Prepare early for these New Year's Eve events, which are likely to sell out in advance.  

Charleston Wonderland NYE

New Years (copy)

High-flying hula hoops, fire breathing, live music and more will entertain at Charleston Wonderland. Provided

WHAT: This "all-VIP" New Year's Eve extravaganza features award-winning performers, from the aerial dancers of Cirque du Soileil to American Idol finalist and local lead of Ranky Tanky, Quiana Parler. A top shelf bar, local dance crews, cuisine, cigar lounges, DJs and variety acts will also be featured. It's the Southeast's biggest midnight balloon drop, and the attire is "dress to impress." 

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown

PRICE: $185

MORE INFO: charlestonwonderland.com

Yorktown Countdown

Yorktown

The Yorktown Countdown celebrates with live music, DJs and more fun entertainment. 

WHAT: Three different stages will host bands and DJs throughout the night on the Yorktown, while 10 bars will be set up across both levels of the ship. Champagne and light hors d'oeuvres will be served until 11:30 p.m. for this 7th annual event. 

WHEN: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31 

WHERE: Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Rd., Mount Pleasant 

PRICE: $175 

MORE INFO: yorktowncountdown.com

Snyder Grand Ball

DJ Natty Heavy Studio 300 (copy)

DJ Natty Heavy will be performing at this year's Snyder Grand Ball at the Aquarium. 

WHAT: This black-tie-optional affair at the Aquarium is a favorite way to spend New Year's Eve. Enjoy live music by Midnight City and DJ Natty Heavy along with an open bar and hors d'oevres. 

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown

PRICE: $149 general admission, $199 fast pass (early access at 7:30 p.m., commemorative cup, passed hors d'oeuvres, glass of Vueve Cliquot)

MORE INFO: 843-763-2464, info@snydergrandball.comhttps://bit.ly/2Q2iSkb

Chuckdown Countdown

Elise Testone (copy) (copy)

Elise Testone will perform at this year's Chucktown Countdown. 

WHAT: The James Brown Band and former American Idol finalist from Charleston Elise Testone will be playing tunes to ring in the new year at the Chucktown Countdown. The fourth annual event includes premium beverages, cuisine and an indoor 3D fireworks show, among live music performances. 

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.-1:15 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Dr., downtown

PRICE: $145-$160

MORE INFO: chucktowncountdown.com

Gold Party

Champagne (copy)
Enjoy a New Year's Eve champagne toast. File/staff

WHAT: The Nick Price Foundation is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration, featuring an open bar for VIP ticket holders and heavy hors d'oeuvres with a champagne toast and live music for all. 

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown

PRICE: ages 18-20 tickets $50; regular $74; VIP $125

MORE INFO: nickpricefoundation.org

Flip-Flop Drop + Tides at Folly Beach 

Jacob-Crawford Night.jpg (copy)

The Tides Hotel will host a New Year's Eve celebration. 

WHAT: While the annual Folly Beach family-friendly flip-flop drop is free to attend, The Tides Hotel on Folly Beach will host a special 21+ event with a food buffet, live music and a DJ from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and a champagne toast. There will be beachside fireworks following the flip-flop drop. 

WHEN: 8 p.m.-midnight, Dec. 31

WHERE: Visit Folly, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

PRICE: Free, $60 Tides 

MORE INFO: Stay tuned for more info to come at tidesfollybeach.com

Carolina Girl Johns Island Boat Ride

Carolina Girl

The Carolina Girl will set sail on New Year's Eve. 

WHAT: Ring in 2019 on a 106-foot yacht. Boarding time begins at 9:15 p.m. for an evening ride under the stars with two open bars and passed hors d'oeuvres. Music will be provided all night long by DJ Bobby C, and there will be a champagne toast at midnight. 

WHEN: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: St. John's Yacht Club, 2408 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island

PRICE: $165

MORE INFO: carolinagirlevents.com

New Year's Eve Dinner Cruise

choccake dinner cruise (copy)
Chocolate cake on the Spirit of Carolina from its Spiritline dinner cruise menu. Wade Spees/Staff Friday, March 17, 2017

WHAT: Looking for a different cruise? Try embarking on a Spiritline sail, departing from Patriots Point. This one includes a four-course dinner prepared by executive chef Shawn Eustace, a musical duo on both decks for dancing, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Boarding begins at 9 p.m. 

WHEN: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant

PRICE: $99

MORE INFO: spiritlinecruises.com/new-years-eve-dinner-cruise

New Year's Speakeasy

Bay Street Biergarten

The Bay Street Biergarten will be transformed into a speakeasy for New Year's.

WHAT: Bay Street Biergarten will be transformed into a 1920s speakeasy for New year's Eve. Arrive in best "Great Gatsby" attire and enjoy a night of dancing to the sounds of dueling pianos. There will be bathtub gin, black market bourbon supplied by Al Capone himself and complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a buffet. Liquor, wine and domestics and import beer will be included, along with access to a photo booth. 

WHEN: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown

PRICE: $100 until Dec. 1, $125 after 

MORE INFO: www.baystreetbiergarten.com/nye

Cedar Room

The Spoleto Festival USA Annual Auction
The Cedar Room at the Cigar Factory will host a New Year's celebration. Michael Campina/Special to The Post and Courier

WHAT: This black-tie-optional, 21+ New Year's Eve celebration includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, a midnight champagne toast and live music by the Kerwin L. Felix Band and DJ YNOT.

WHEN: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St., downtown

PRICE: $125 before Dec. 1, $150 after 

MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-at-the-cedar-room-tickets-49962676711

Casino Royale

It’s all gambling; only difference is the flashing lights (copy)

A Casino Royale New Year's is being hosted in North Charleston. File

WHAT: This black carpet and tie event will include drinks, food and gambling within the casino theme. 

WHEN: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston

PRICE: $130 general admission, $190 VIP, $1,500 VIP section 

MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/casino-royale-new-years-2019-tickets-45923099226

'90s New Years Eve

pc-061618-fe-frothyscene-030 (copy)
Zombie Bob's pizz will be available at Frothy Beard's New Year's '90s party. Edward Brantley/ Special to The Post and Courier​/ Special to The Post and Courier

WHAT: Frothy Beard will ring in 2019 by celebrating the years that gave us "Friends" and "Seinfeld," Brad Pitt and Alicia Silverstone, Nirvana and the Spice Girls. Foxwood will be providing the '90s dance tunes, and a regular admission ticket will include hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight. Zombie Bob's pizza will be for sale all night long. It's time to "party like it's 1999." 

WHEN: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley

PRICE: $40

MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/90s-new-years-eve-tickets-52009119677

Republic Silent Disco

Night to Shine15.JPG (copy)
A silent disco will take place on New Year's Eve. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

WHAT: When you arrive, you'll receive a pair of special wireless headphones for Republic's New Year's Eve silent disco. You can adjust the volume and choose between three DJs with the flip of a switch. Each headset has a color LED that will show what channel you're listening to. Then, get to dancing. 

WHEN: 9 p.m.-1:45 a.m. Dec. 31 

WHERE: Republic Garden & Lounge, 462 King St., downtown

PRICE: $55 before Dec. 15, $800 VIP patio table for 4-6, $1,000 VIP patio table for 6-8 

MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/nye-silent-disco-tickets-51562062517; Call 843-566-6398 for VIP request

Dockery's 

sign dockerys.jpg (copy)
Dockery’s on Daniel Island is hosting a New Year's Eve party. Wade Spees/Staff Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017

WHAT: Dance the night away with live music by Dan's Tramp Stamp and the Money Bags on the Dockery’s stage, and raise a free champagne glass at midnight while enjoying a party menu of late-night snacks and treats. 

WHEN: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31

WHERE: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island

PRICE: $30 before Dec. 15

MORE INFO: Make reservations at resy.com/cities/chs/dockerys

Perpetual Groove New Year's Run

Pour House

The Charleston Pour House is hosting Perpetual Groove for three nights in a row for New Year's. 

WHAT: Athens band Perpetual Groove will be performing anthemic arena rock for three days in a row at the Pour House to ring in the new year. There's also an early deck show at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 30 for $10 advance or $12 day of show for those looking to celebrate in the daylight.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 29, 30, 31

WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island

PRICE: $18 advance, $22 day of show for Dec. 29 and 30; $25 advance, $30 day of show for Dec. 31; $32 two-night ticket for Dec. 29-30; $56 for all three shows

MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com

New Year, Same Me Fancy Champagne Party

Buy Now

See Water will perform at Burns Alley for New Year's Eve. (Kalyn Oyer/Staff) 

WHAT: Local reggae band See Water will be bringing in the new year with some dance-worthy island music. There will also be cheap beer and special guest DJ Moldybrain. 

WHEN: 9 p.m., Dec. 31

WHERE: Burns Alley Tavern, 354B King St., downtown

MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/1200227990128531/

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

