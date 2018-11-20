We know it's only Thanksgiving week, but holiday season is upon us and it's time to start planning ahead. Prepare early for these New Year's Eve events, which are likely to sell out in advance.
Charleston Wonderland NYE
WHAT: This "all-VIP" New Year's Eve extravaganza features award-winning performers, from the aerial dancers of Cirque du Soileil to American Idol finalist and local lead of Ranky Tanky, Quiana Parler. A top shelf bar, local dance crews, cuisine, cigar lounges, DJs and variety acts will also be featured. It's the Southeast's biggest midnight balloon drop, and the attire is "dress to impress."
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown
PRICE: $185
MORE INFO: charlestonwonderland.com
Yorktown Countdown
WHAT: Three different stages will host bands and DJs throughout the night on the Yorktown, while 10 bars will be set up across both levels of the ship. Champagne and light hors d'oeuvres will be served until 11:30 p.m. for this 7th annual event.
WHEN: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Rd., Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $175
MORE INFO: yorktowncountdown.com
Snyder Grand Ball
WHAT: This black-tie-optional affair at the Aquarium is a favorite way to spend New Year's Eve. Enjoy live music by Midnight City and DJ Natty Heavy along with an open bar and hors d'oevres.
WHEN: 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown
PRICE: $149 general admission, $199 fast pass (early access at 7:30 p.m., commemorative cup, passed hors d'oeuvres, glass of Vueve Cliquot)
MORE INFO: 843-763-2464, info@snydergrandball.com, https://bit.ly/2Q2iSkb
Chuckdown Countdown
WHAT: The James Brown Band and former American Idol finalist from Charleston Elise Testone will be playing tunes to ring in the new year at the Chucktown Countdown. The fourth annual event includes premium beverages, cuisine and an indoor 3D fireworks show, among live music performances.
WHEN: 8:30 p.m.-1:15 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Dr., downtown
PRICE: $145-$160
MORE INFO: chucktowncountdown.com
Gold Party
WHAT: The Nick Price Foundation is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration, featuring an open bar for VIP ticket holders and heavy hors d'oeuvres with a champagne toast and live music for all.
WHEN: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., downtown
PRICE: ages 18-20 tickets $50; regular $74; VIP $125
MORE INFO: nickpricefoundation.org
Flip-Flop Drop + Tides at Folly Beach
WHAT: While the annual Folly Beach family-friendly flip-flop drop is free to attend, The Tides Hotel on Folly Beach will host a special 21+ event with a food buffet, live music and a DJ from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and a champagne toast. There will be beachside fireworks following the flip-flop drop.
WHEN: 8 p.m.-midnight, Dec. 31
WHERE: Visit Folly, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
PRICE: Free, $60 Tides
MORE INFO: Stay tuned for more info to come at tidesfollybeach.com
Carolina Girl Johns Island Boat Ride
WHAT: Ring in 2019 on a 106-foot yacht. Boarding time begins at 9:15 p.m. for an evening ride under the stars with two open bars and passed hors d'oeuvres. Music will be provided all night long by DJ Bobby C, and there will be a champagne toast at midnight.
WHEN: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: St. John's Yacht Club, 2408 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island
PRICE: $165
MORE INFO: carolinagirlevents.com
New Year's Eve Dinner Cruise
WHAT: Looking for a different cruise? Try embarking on a Spiritline sail, departing from Patriots Point. This one includes a four-course dinner prepared by executive chef Shawn Eustace, a musical duo on both decks for dancing, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Boarding begins at 9 p.m.
WHEN: 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Rd., Mt. Pleasant
PRICE: $99
MORE INFO: spiritlinecruises.com/new-years-eve-dinner-cruise
New Year's Speakeasy
WHAT: Bay Street Biergarten will be transformed into a 1920s speakeasy for New year's Eve. Arrive in best "Great Gatsby" attire and enjoy a night of dancing to the sounds of dueling pianos. There will be bathtub gin, black market bourbon supplied by Al Capone himself and complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a buffet. Liquor, wine and domestics and import beer will be included, along with access to a photo booth.
WHEN: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown
PRICE: $100 until Dec. 1, $125 after
MORE INFO: www.baystreetbiergarten.com/nye
Cedar Room
WHAT: This black-tie-optional, 21+ New Year's Eve celebration includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, a midnight champagne toast and live music by the Kerwin L. Felix Band and DJ YNOT.
WHEN: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St., downtown
PRICE: $125 before Dec. 1, $150 after
MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-at-the-cedar-room-tickets-49962676711
Casino Royale
WHAT: This black carpet and tie event will include drinks, food and gambling within the casino theme.
WHEN: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston
PRICE: $130 general admission, $190 VIP, $1,500 VIP section
MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/casino-royale-new-years-2019-tickets-45923099226
'90s New Years Eve
WHAT: Frothy Beard will ring in 2019 by celebrating the years that gave us "Friends" and "Seinfeld," Brad Pitt and Alicia Silverstone, Nirvana and the Spice Girls. Foxwood will be providing the '90s dance tunes, and a regular admission ticket will include hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight. Zombie Bob's pizza will be for sale all night long. It's time to "party like it's 1999."
WHEN: 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley
PRICE: $40
MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/90s-new-years-eve-tickets-52009119677
Republic Silent Disco
WHAT: When you arrive, you'll receive a pair of special wireless headphones for Republic's New Year's Eve silent disco. You can adjust the volume and choose between three DJs with the flip of a switch. Each headset has a color LED that will show what channel you're listening to. Then, get to dancing.
WHEN: 9 p.m.-1:45 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: Republic Garden & Lounge, 462 King St., downtown
PRICE: $55 before Dec. 15, $800 VIP patio table for 4-6, $1,000 VIP patio table for 6-8
MORE INFO: eventbrite.com/e/nye-silent-disco-tickets-51562062517; Call 843-566-6398 for VIP request
Dockery's
WHAT: Dance the night away with live music by Dan's Tramp Stamp and the Money Bags on the Dockery’s stage, and raise a free champagne glass at midnight while enjoying a party menu of late-night snacks and treats.
WHEN: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31
WHERE: Dockery's, 880 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island
PRICE: $30 before Dec. 15
MORE INFO: Make reservations at resy.com/cities/chs/dockerys
Perpetual Groove New Year's Run
WHAT: Athens band Perpetual Groove will be performing anthemic arena rock for three days in a row at the Pour House to ring in the new year. There's also an early deck show at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 30 for $10 advance or $12 day of show for those looking to celebrate in the daylight.
WHEN: 9 p.m. Dec. 29, 30, 31
WHERE: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Hwy., James Island
PRICE: $18 advance, $22 day of show for Dec. 29 and 30; $25 advance, $30 day of show for Dec. 31; $32 two-night ticket for Dec. 29-30; $56 for all three shows
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com
New Year, Same Me Fancy Champagne Party
WHAT: Local reggae band See Water will be bringing in the new year with some dance-worthy island music. There will also be cheap beer and special guest DJ Moldybrain.
WHEN: 9 p.m., Dec. 31
WHERE: Burns Alley Tavern, 354B King St., downtown
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/1200227990128531/