Mount Pleasant has so many different spaces to explore, from the Waterfront Memorial Park and Pier to the Isle of Palms connector to down past Highway 41.

For this guide, we're focusing on one area that has a captivating charm. The Old Village, located off Coleman Boulevard before heading out to Sullivan's Island, features historic homes, mom 'n' pop shops and some nature spaces with spectacular views.

From the unique cement street signs to the marsh walk along the Pitt Street Bridge, the Old Village is set apart from any other area in the Lowcountry.

Along with highlighting what there is to do within the confines of the Old Village, we're also expanding this guide to hit some of the mainstays between Shem Creek and Sullivan's Island, just outside of the neighborhood.

Nature + Adventure

Alhambra Hall and Playground

A wedding venue estate and backyard overlooking the water lies at the end of Middle Street. Wander the marsh paths or head over to the playground to swing.

Pitt Street Bridge

Walk your dog, go on a bike ride or casually stroll along this scenic Old Village walkway, which has gorgeous views of the Ravenel Bridge, Fort Moultrie and the Sullivan's Island Lighthouse and bridge. There's a row of Palmetto trees and benches leading up to the historic bridge, where fishermen gather to cast their lines. The bridge was originally built in 1898 as a trolley bridge allowing passage to Sullivan's Island.

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market

From April through September, the open-air farmers market is set up at a designated venue along Coleman Boulevard from 3:30-7 p.m. every Tuesday. Sift through just-picked veggies, fruits and flowers along with local seafood, baked goods and local snacks among vendors.

Marsh View Fishing Charters

If you're looking to get out on the water and be a part of Charleston's salt life culture, this fishing charter company offers trips on a 22-foot bay boat that can comb the local flats and fish the rivers and bays.

Shopping

Shrimp and Grits Kids

This children's wear shop is along the main downtown strip in the Old Village. Get Southern smock dresses and Charleston-themed onesies for the kids here.

Ooh Beautiful & Out of Hand

Also along the main stretch is this make-up studio and shop with bath and body gift boxes, loose leaf tea and kettles, clothes and clutches.

Rudi's Old Village Wine Shop

Offering more than 140 labels of wine and variety of cured meats and cheeses, this store is the perfect place to shop for your next charcuterie board and wine night. There are also sandwiches and espressos if you're just dropping in for a quick bite.

Nature's Garden

This shop at the corner of Rifle Range Road and Coleman Boulevard has been a staple in town since I can remember (and I grew up in Mount Pleasant). The quirky store offers yard art, like statues and fountains, in addition to plants, fresh vegetables and boiled peanuts.

Hermosa Jewelry

Next to Brown Fox Coffee is this local jewelry boutique with handcrafted earrings, necklaces, bracelets, hair accessories and other local gifts.

Henry and Eva

For unique home decor and gifts, head to this local boutique just across Coleman Boulevard in the Bottles shopping center (where Wild Wings used to be). From feather bow ties and beard grooming kits to jewelry to outdoor and travel gear, Henry and Eva has a little something for everybody.

GDC Home

For your furniture needs, try this interior design shop with couches, chairs, pillows, vases and other home decor.

Newtique Boutique

Vintage home goods, shabby chic painted furniture, accent pieces, children's toys and gifts can be found here.

Haddrell's Point Tackle and Supply

Established in 1983, this fishing supply and outdoor gear shop in the Royall Ace Hardware shopping center will get you ready for your Lowcountry outdoor adventures.

Parrot Surf & Skate

Bathing suits and beachwear, in addition to shore gear, surfboards and skateboards are offered here.

The OOPS! Co.

Find both affordable women's and men's clothing at this boutique along Coleman Boulevard.

Mellow Mood

Find jewelry, accessories, tapestries, incense and home decor at this Indian-inspired boutique.

Town and Country Music

Located on Hibben Street, this down-home country and music store features stringed instruments and accessories.

Southern Accent Designer Showcase

This multi-vendor retail store includes antiques, furniture, jewelry, giftware, prints and more decor.

The Arts

Charleston Artist Collective

This collective has locations in Charleston, Nashville and Atlanta. Home to 20 local artists and their work, the collective sells affordable, original art.

Heart of Gold Gallery

Right next door is this gallery, showcasing fine art photography from dozens of artists. The gallery hosts multiple themed collections throughout the year.

White Gallery

This new art gallery is now open in the Old Village district where Mike's Bikes used to be.

Village Library

A branch of the Charleston County Public Library system, this neighborhood library serves the Old Village community.

Food + Dining

Pitt Street Pharmacy

An Old Village staple, this neighborhood drugstore with a soda fountain is a must-visit destination. Get a grilled cheese, milkshake or hamburger and hot dog at the counter.

H&R Sweet Shop

This little hole-in-the-wall Old Village diner with a landmark red door offers soul food for lunch and dinner.

Page's Okra Grill

Southern home cooking thrives at this Mount Pleasant eatery that always has a line out the door and a full patio for Sunday brunch. The menu includes shrimp and grits, buttermilk biscuits, fried green tomatoes and country fried chicken.

The Pickled Palate

This quaint neighborhood restaurant offers olives, pimento cheese and potato chips for appetizers and a variety of salads and paninis for lunch. There's a lovely outdoor garden for dining outside, along with some indoor tables.

Red Drum

For an upbeat bar and live music in addition to upscale Southern fare and fresh seafood, head here for lunch, dinner or weekend brunch. The menu features fried chicken tacos, a wood-grilled BBQ bacon burger, shrimp and grits and a variety of steak cuts.

Coastal Crust

Split a wood-fired pizza with the whole family at this cute eatery next to Vintage Coffee with a space for the kids to play. Wine and ice cream sandwiches are offered in addition to the 'za.

Art's Bar and Grill

Art's offers oyster roasts, live music and karaoke as well as a fresh and locally sourced menu.

713 Bar & Grill

Fairly new to the Coleman Boulevard strip is 713, which has a covered patio and deck to enjoy Latin American dishes outside.

Santi's

My favorite Mexican restaurant in town has a Mount Pleasant location in addition to its downtown mainstay with authentic traditional cuisine. Be sure to try the queso and Mexican tacos, or splurge on the seafood soup for a hearty meal that still has that Charleston coastal vibe.

Joey Tomatoes Deli and Market

To get a sandwich on the go before heading out to Alhambra Hall or the Pitt Street Bridge for a picnic, stop in at Joey Tomatoes. You'll find Italian classics and deli sandwiches on the menu.

Johnny's Hot Dogs

Need to stop in by the Royall Ace Hardware store for an errand? While you're there, don't miss out on the Johnny's Hot Dogs stand, which serves breakfast and lunch.

Mustard Seed

Almost two decades old, this eclectic restaurant includes vegetarian and health-minded options in addition to rotating specials and brunch.

Bistro Toulouse

Find French food at this Parisian style bistro with seasonal dishes. Salads, mussels and frites, crepes and entrees are on the lunch menu.

Juju

For a restaurant on Coleman Boulevard with Caribbean flair, try Juju with its open-air cabana, live music karaoke on Thursdays and menu items like a breakfast caribe with a tangerine mimosa or jerk chicken with chips and queso.

Bon Bahn Mi

Vietnamese cuisine, from red curry tofu salad to a cold noodle salad, is available at this Southeast Asian kitchen.

Coorg Indian Cafe

Get a cup of Indian coffee or dine in and enjoy chicken tikka masala, spicy shrimp or curry chicken with roti or naan.

Kid Cashew

This restaurant's Mediterranean-inspired menu includes Spanish octopus, local seafood, Greek-style chicken wings and a five-cheese macaroni.

Steel City Pizza

Hearth pizzas, Philly cheesesteaks, pasta dishes with garlic toast and "weggies" make the menu here.

Mainland Container Co.

This kitchen and bar is a laid-back outpost with an outdoor deck before you hit Sullivan's Island. There used to be a putt-putt course out front that I frequented while growing up, but now you have a nice nature view. Large plates include blackened fish tacos, cider-brined pork chops, a lightly battered local shrimp platter and a classic burger.

Butcher & The Boar

Smoked long ribs, chef-crafted sausages, bourbon and a dog-friendly patio are offered here.

The Southern Bar & Grill

This informal eatery in the shopping center across from the Boulevard Apartments also hosts live bluegrass, country and jazz music.

Stack's Evening Eats

Start off with truffle-asiago fries, crispy Brussels sprouts or tuna nachos and then dive into modern American bistro entrees.

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

This newly opened restaurant and bar offers $12 lunch items, small and large plates and, of course, unique handcrafted cocktails in a rustic interior.

Flying Biscuit Cafe

This cafe serves breakfast all day and features an outdoor patio.

Mozzo Deli

Stop by for breakfast or lunch and get anything from French toast to a burger or salad.

Coffee + Sweets, Beer + Drinks

Vintage Coffee Cafe

This house-turned-cafe offers breakfast and lunch in addition to coffee pours. There's an outdoor space, including a playground for the kids, and outlets for hooking up your laptop if you're looking for a place to work.

Brown Fox Coffee

Just across the street from Vintage is Brown Fox with specialty coffee like the Mexican fox mocha latte, raspberry white latte and toasted macaroon coffee with hints of toasted coconut. You can also get a smoothie or pastry here.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts

Need a sweet treat for your Old Village explorations? Try a Bacon Bomb, Rocky Shores or Death by Chocolate doughnut at this colorful cafe.

House of Brews

Beer, coffee and tea are the types of brews you'll find at this space with a shaded backyard.

My Father's Mustache

This British pub with outdoor cornhole and bocce courts and indoor darts, pool and shuffleboard has English grub, global beers and live music.