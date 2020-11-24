Your 2020 Charleston gift guide includes 20 holiday ideas from local businesses

This holiday season, shopping local is more important than ever to the thousands of Charleston businesses that have suffered setbacks because of the pandemic.

According to Fortune, around 100,000 U.S. businesses that closed temporarily in March have now shuttered for good.

In Charleston, businesses that rely on the city's booming tourism industry have taken a big hit. It's the locals who have kept many shops open during this difficult time.

"We have been fortunate to hang on through all of this because of the great support of our community and people believing in the 'shop local' movement," said Sharon Payer, owner of The Station in Park Circle. "People want to see small businesses stay around, for the betterment of their neighborhood."

The Station features the works of around 50 local artists and craftsmen, offering everything from wall art to vintage furniture to vinyl. So, by shopping at this one store, you're, in turn, giving back to a variety of businesses in the community.

Andrea Davis, owner of self-care shop Motherland Essentials, hires several other creatives in the community to work at her shop, while Eileen Blom, owner of curated vintage and hand-dyed goods shop Tinted Saga, notes that about 70 percent of her customers are local and many are fellow artisans supporting each other.

Purchasing even one item from a Charleston shop goes further than you might realize, she said.

"When you shop local, you're not just supporting one business," Blom offered. "You're supporting a network of businesses."

For VaLinda Miller, co-owner of Goose Creek bookshop Turning Page, one of the best things to surface out of what otherwise has been a rough year is the realization of how important community truly is.

"(We now understand) how important it is to hang out at your favorite restaurant, bar or bookstore and mingle with friends, make new friends and network," said Miller. "To shop local means to keep our communities stronger."

And while the pandemic has pushed small businesses to pivot in a number of ways, online expansion has proven successful for quite a few that have discovered unreached customers in the new frontier.

Blom of Tinted Saga offset losses from pop-up markets with a new website launch, while Andrea Glover of hand-lettering and illustration shop Letter Decor has had time to make networking connections for new commissions through social media.

Still, everyone is hoping for a busy holiday shopping season, and our arts writer has hand-selected 20 trendy holiday gift ideas from a variety of local businesses.

There's a little something for everybody here, and when you make a purchase, you'll know you're putting dollars straight back into your community.

Here's your 2020 Charleston gift guide.

A great stocking stuffer idea for those drawn to color, artful design and quality beauty products is a soap bar or bath bomb from Motherland Essentials, owned by Andrea Davis. The soap bar comes in a variety of fragrances and bold designs that include wild berry, oatmeal honey, seafoam terrazzo and turmeric and kombucha. A pack of 5 bars is $25. Lotion bars are a shop favorite, ringing in at $12, while the $30 mystery box is another great idea for a more adventurous purchase. A gift card is a good bet for the indecisive.

Website: motherlandessentials.com

Price: $7 for soap bar

Craft beer lovers in your life? Why not get them a six-pack of their favorite beer from a local brewery and then switch out one of the cans for this surprise inside: a beer can candle! College of Charleston student Emily Wurdeman of Sily Candle Co. makes candles of all scents in recycled beer cans, and her business has taken off since its summer inception.

Website: etsy.com/shop/SilyCandleCo

Price: $9+

Treat the music lover in your life to a record player and accompanying vinyl collection starter kit for the holidays. What better place to start than with a local compilation featuring some of the best bands in the Lowcountry? The Charleston Music Hall's "Stage Sessions Vol. 1," with a limited release of 450 pressings made next door at Record Stop, stars 10 local artists who were recorded on the venue's stage. The proceeds all go back to the musicians.

Down the block at Record Stop, you can keep browsing, or head to Monster Music & Movies in West Ashley, which offers the widest record selection in the Lowcountry, new and used. It's worth the trip.

Website: charlestonmusichallmerch.bigcartel.com/product/cmh-stage-stessions-vol-i-vinyl-pre-order

Price: $25

This gingerbread old fashioned mixture from Bittermilk can be paired with a Firefly bourbon for a true local cocktail. Also, gingerbread? So holiday-themed and so delicious! The Firefly Distillery Expressions Bourbon with smoky oak and subtle toffee notes might just make a good match. There are plenty of other flavor selections offered by both local companies as well. And don't forget moonshine and sweet tea vodka.

Website: bittermilk.com, fireflydistillery.com

Price: $15 gingerbread old fashioned mix

This vendor at the Charleston City Market's Night Market creates hand-lettered pieces on the spot. Owner Andrea Glover designs everything from watercolor hand-lettered art or small pieces on cardstock for $10-$25 to custom canvas paintings for $50-$400. "Mr. & Mrs." frames for the married couple or kid's names for a bedroom are favorites, while the salt life folks will love her "Gone Fishin'" signs. Song lyrics, quotes and more can be reimagined and illustrated.

Website: letterdecorsc.com

Price: $10-$25 for watercolor hand-lettered art

For truly unusual wine glasses, rocks glasses, decanters, champagne coupes and cake stands, look no further than this locally owned business whose creations are featured in West Elm. Stephanie Summerson Hall was inspired by her grandmother Estelle's antique colored-glass collection when she started designing her own hand-blown glassware. You can get a pair of gray smoke rocks glasses for the bourbon drinker for $85 or a set of six lavender champagne coupes for the dinner party entertainer for $195. Cake stands are $225.

Website: estellecoloredglass.com

Price: $175 for multicolored wine glass set of 6

Looking for trendy jewelry from a seventh generation Charlestonian? That's pretty specific, but it fits the bill of local designer Hart Hagerty, who sells jewelry that has been featured in Oprah's magazine, Cosmopolitan, Nylon, The Daily Mail and more. Among best-sellers are Charleston green topknot earrings for $54, a pink and red "Hell Yes" bracelet for $60 and a zodiac coin necklace for $68. For the mamas in your life, the white and gold "Mama" beaded bracelet with nylon cord and tassels might be a good bet.

Website: harthagerty.com

Price: $64 for "Mama" beaded bracelet

If you know someone who can't stay away from a shucking table, the perfect gift might just be a nice, stainless steel oyster knife. Charleston Shucker Company also offers fillet knives for the fishers and gift sets that come with a bucket, gloves, hot sauce and koozies for the real oyster roast aficionados. The company offers free engraving on their knives, too, for an extra personalized touch.

Website: charlestonshuckerco.com

Price: $45 for a Stowaway Shucker or Gracious Hostess Bucket

Avoid the big box shops this year and get fun toys for the kiddos at this local toy store, that sells everything from scooters to Squishmallows. Toy cars, board games, slip and slides, piggy banks, coloring books and more can be found here. There are also personalization options if you're looking for something extra special.

Website: hollipopstoys.com

Price: Varies

OK, the older I get, the better socks become as a Christmas present. But with Tinted Saga, you're getting one-of-a-kind hand-dyed socks, which is by far cooler than a pack of Hanes from a big-box retailer. Owner/maker Eileen Blom also has a vintage closet of dreamy neutrals to sift through via the online shop for high-quality and trendy selections. The oversized scrunchies are a good accessory idea as well.

Website: tintedsaga.com

Price: $12 for a pair of hand-dyed socks

For those in your life who love coffee and traveling, there are some great gifts at this local shop, founded by Joel Sadler and Allyson Sutton. And what better way for the globetrotter to "get out of town" right now than with a travel guide to another city? Sightsee aims to inspire a sense of adventure in everyday life. In addition to travel guides, notebooks, art and apparel, the shop offers a cool zine that comes with coffee subscriptions.

Website: sightseeshop.com

Price: $81 for 3-month coffee gift subscription that comes with brewing instructions and zine

This one's for the beach lovers. If you're a local who spends your summer tethered to the shoreline, then you'll understand the convenience of this wagon that's designed to carry all the essentials for a day by the ocean. These carriers are made by John McCollum, who lives on Sullivan's Island, and are meant for those who not only need a chair and a cooler, but also a canopy, an umbrella, a radio and plenty of beach toys. There are ocean-blue, camo and pirate design options.

Website: chswagon.com

Price: $350

When looking for good reads for your family and friends this year, shop from the local, independently owned bookshops right in the Lowcountry. This includes Turning Page in Goose Creek. Best friends VaLinda Miller and Arrylee Satterfield opened the shop as a way to spread their love for a good book, educate, provide a safe space and give back to their community. Among the store's most popular reads is a book that examines Charleston's own history of slavery leading up to present-day controversies, "Denmark Vesey's Garden."

Website: turningpagebookshop.com

Price: $19.99

The beaded earrings at Lina Rosa Jewelry are designed and handmade by Paulina Rodriguez, a self-taught bead weaver. The shop name is a combination of the names of her grandmother, Pauline, who emigrated from Poland, and Puerto Rican grandmother, Rosa. There are a variety of styles, starting at $30 and going up to $200. The brand new evil eye design is only available for the next two weeks for those seeking a limited-edition pair.

Website: linarosajewelry.com

Price: $95 for evil eye earrings

My favorite gifts to give and receive are experiences, and I'm sure there are a lot of people in your life who are the same. For those who enjoy adult beverages and adventures, a local vineyard, brewery or distillery tour might be just the ticket. Crafted Travel offers everything from a Sippin' Tour to an Ax Throwing Booze & BBQ Tour.

Website: craftedcharlestontours.com

Price: $105/person for Sippin' Tour, $150/person for Ax Throwing Booze & BBQ Tour

It's been a bad year for the movie industry, but the independently owned Terrace Theater on James Island, run by Paul Brown, has stayed afloat by pivoting to a drive-in behind the building. It is now offering limited-capacity seating and private screenings. For the movie lover in your life, consider a gift card to cover a showing at their comfort level (inside or outside), along with some concessions. Drive-in showings are offered Thursday through Sunday nights and cost $25. A private rental starts at $150.

Website: terracetheater.com

Price: $50 gift card if you want to include a drive-in movie ticket price and some leftovers for concessions

Featuring works by close to 50 local vendors, artists, and crafters, The Station has something for everyone. This shop in Park Circle has everything from recycled glass chessboards (perfect for the "Queen's Gambit" binger) to hand-poured candles to vintage Christmas records on vinyl to cool plants. For that person in your life who's grown a green thumb during the pandemic, perhaps a succulent from the "Leaf Me Alone Plant Club" is a good option.

Website: facebook.com/thestationparkcircle

Price: Varies

For the sports lovers in your life, look no further than this sporting goods store in North Charleston that sells team-themed merch. Sports accessories and apparel make great gifts for the fan, from a logo-engraved bottle opener to a T-shirt. There's also memorabilia if you're looking for a particular player's helmet, signed ball or shadowboxed jersey.

Website: northcharlestonjerseys.com

Price: Varies

Has someone in your life taken up the art of bartending during the pandemic? If you want to give them the background on the Lowcountry's own cocktail culture, try sharing "Holy Spirits!" by the Cocktail Bandits. The book by authors Taneka Reaves and Johnny Caldwell is available at several local bookstores, including Blue Bicycle Books, the Itinerant Literate, Buxton Books and Canonborough Collective. You can wrap your gift along with a cocktail shaker or cocktail glasses for an extra something special.

Website: cocktailbandits.com

Price: $25

You can give back to the local theater community with this gift purchase. Charleston Costume Design & Rental makes masks out of theater costume fabrics. Each arrives with a note explaining what costume and associated character it comes from. You can make a one-time purchase or get a monthly subscription. Half of the proceeds go to support local theaters.

Website: charlestoncostumes.net

Price: $7.20 monthly for costume mask subscription