You'll find historical and contemporary black artist-activists in this week's word search

This week’s word search contains the names of more than 50 black artist-activists, historical and contemporary, covering several genres of art and artistic expression.

This list represents only a portion of artists spanning decades and disciplines, and I encourage everyone to become familiar with their causes and their work, as well as the many others whose activism is expressed through their art.

Remember that words can be found in all directions. Out of respect for the magnitude of current affairs, there are no silly words hidden in the puzzle this time.