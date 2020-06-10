You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

You'll find historical and contemporary black artist-activists in this week's word search

This week’s word search contains the names of more than 50 black artist-activists, historical and contemporary, covering several genres of art and artistic expression.

This list represents only a portion of artists spanning decades and disciplines, and I encourage everyone to become familiar with their causes and their work, as well as the many others whose activism is expressed through their art.

Remember that words can be found in all directions. Out of respect for the magnitude of current affairs, there are no silly words hidden in the puzzle this time.

Download PDF Black artist-activists words page
Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


Download PDF Black artist-activists word search page

 

Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB

Tags

Senior news clerk and staff writer Liz Foster joined The Post and Courier team in 2012 and, among other things, compiles events and writes the My Charleston Weekend column for Charleston Scene.