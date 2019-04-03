Ready, set, listen.
For the past seven years, thanks to Becca Finley of Charleston music nonprofit This is Noteworthy, the Bridge Run has incorporated live bands into the race. Along the route, musicians are set up to entertain runners and keep them motivated. It's like a continuous playlist from Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston, but without the headphones.
"I’m a runner, so I was constantly noticing how dangerous iPods were while running, but I was still always using them," Finley says.
That's when she came up with the idea to pitch live music in the place of digital streams to Julian Smith, the longtime Bridge Run director who passed away in March following a battle with brain cancer.
Her concept was something along the lines of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, which has been around for 20 years and is infused with live music along the course.
Smith gave her the chance to prove it was a good idea. It's been a part of the Bridge Run every year since, and 2019 has the most diverse lineup yet, featuring 60 percent women-led bands and 25 percent African-American musicians, according to Finley.
These are all original bands, an important aspect to Finley, who seeks to elevate the local music community. More than 2,500 bands applied this year. That list was narrowed down to 20.
"We focus on diversity and making sure all genres of music are represented because there are all different types of people who run the race," Finley says.
Among the performing artists are bluegrass outfit The Blue Dogs, folk songwriter Darby Wilcox and the Peep Show, sci-pop vocalist Galaxzi, country-pop crooner Emily Curtis, rapper Mike Sarge, R&B singer SRA and pop-rock band Run Raquel.
Charleston Scene has compiled a Spotify playlist of several of the Bridge Run artists who will be playing for you to get acquainted.
It wasn't as simple as just hiring bands and lining them up along the Ravenel Bridge, though. There was a science behind it. Finley had to figure out the exact distance between bands to make the music audible but not overlapping for the entire course. She also had to pick an order that would allow the music to flow easily from band to band.
Other factors come into play, too, including wind speeds and PA volume. Each band is placed between a quarter-mile and a third-mile apart and is matched with multiple volunteers, who will be walking back and forth between the bands consistently to make sure the sound continues to connect.
"It's a massive science experiment on the ultimate playlist," she says.
This many years in, though, Finley says the formula has been tested and perfected as best as it can be within circumstances. Bands will also be performing in the Runners Lounge, open to participants on Thursday and Friday afternoons before the big race.
"Julian was such a visionary to understand why it was important to his runners," Finley gives a nod to the deceased director. "A big thank you to him for seeing how important the music is and the music community is to elevate and raise people's spirits."