You could be 'Misbehavin'' in Season 2 of Charleston-filmed 'The Righteous Gemstones'

"The Righteous Gemstones," an HBO comedy series starring John Goodman, Danny McBride and Adam Devine, needs extras for its second season.

The Charleston-filmed show, primarily shot at the Citadel Mall and North Charleston Coliseum, was renewed last year and will be filming this year.

Tona B. Dalquist, the show's official casting director, says the show is looking for all ages and races for a variety of scenes.

Those interested can submit two current photos (a close-up and full-length), along with some basic information such as name, age, phone number, city and state, height, weight and clothing sizes. Also, include tattoo and piercing descriptions.

The casting call said you may include any actual job experience in case "The Righteous Gemstones" has a bigger role available. Examples include a police officer, paramedic, nurse or doctor, professional musician, singer, chef, lawyer, judge or court reporter.

Send your submissions to TRG2extras@gmail.com, and include your race, gender, age, city and state in the email subject line.