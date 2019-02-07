There was just an extras call for Danny McBride's new HBO show "The Righteous Gemstones," filming in Charleston this March. And now, there's also a call out for extras for Stephen King series "Mr. Mercedes," which returns for Season 3 filming this month.
The Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, the same company that has hired extras and actors for projects like the "Halloween" movie, is currently accepting submissions for both film projects.
"The Righteous Gemstones" stars Danny McBride and John Goodman and follows a greedy televangelist family. "Mr. Mercedes" stars Brendan Gleeson and is based on the crime novel by Stephen King about a recently retired police officer on the trail of a killer.
According to Tona B. Dahlquist Casting, all ages, races and types are needed for both shows, and extras are paid.
To submit for a chance to be on the big screen, include two recent photos (body and head shot), in an email, along with:
- Name
- Cell phone number
- Age
- City and state where you reside
- Height, weight
- Clothing sizes
- Description and location of any tattoos or piercings
- Color, make, model and year of the vehicle you drive
- Any real professional experience (not acting) as a police officer, detective, fireman, military, EMT, physician, nurse, professional photographer, singer, dancer, musician, bartender or waitress
The submission subject line should be your race, gender, age, city and state.
Submissions for "Mr. Mercedes" should be sent to MM3extras@gmail.com, while submissions for "The Righteous Gemstones" should be sent to TRGextras@gmail.com
Keep up with the shows' daily filming needs on the casting Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2DjkBce.