Women in Country concert brings live music back to North Charleston Performing Arts Center

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center will host its first concert of the year and its first live, in-person concert since March on Saturday.

The show, which will feature musical performances and storytelling by local country musicians Lauren Hall, Page McKenzie and Haley Mae Campbell, marks the comeback of live music since COVID-19 shuttered the large-scale venue.

The show is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, and limited tickets are on sale for $20 at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Coliseum ticket office during box office hours or on the night of the show.

A limit of 700 tickets in the 2,300-seat venue are being sold in socially distanced pods, and attendees will have to adhere to guidelines for the Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, which can be accessed at northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/covid-19-guidelines-for-guests.

During the pandemic, the Performing Arts Center hosted a weekly virtual showcase of local musicians on its stage. Musicians played to rows of empty seats, and the performances were streamed online.

Three of the most popular streams were by Hall, McKenzie and Campbell. According to marketing director Alan Coker, this is the reason the trio of musicians were asked back for a live show.

In December, the Coliseum brought back Stingrays hockey games to a limited-capacity socially-distanced audience. Games have been limited to 2,700 spectators in the 13,000-seat venue, and fans are required to wear masks and keep their distance from players and other attendees.

"Disney on Ice Presents Dream Big" will be back at the Coliseum Jan. 21-24. Tickets start at $15 and are sold in groups, much like the setup for the Women in Country show.

This weekend's planned Best of Broadway performances of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at the Performing Arts Center have been postponed, along with the scheduled late-January performances of "Oklahoma!"