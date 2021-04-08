Wine, beer and music for a spring weekend in Charleston

Those who have been around town a season or two know that the perfect weather will soon give way to AC time. So loll on a lawn to live music. Savor a sip on a Charleston piazza. Have a patio beer to '70s songs. Here are a few fair weather ways to enjoy!
Sip wine on the piazza
Need a cool breeze and a glass of wine? The Edmondston-Alston House is the perfect piazza for a springtime idyll. On Thursday nights, they are now hosting folks for a glass by the harbor. (Heads up for Maura Hogan's Sunday column on the Alice Ravenel Huger Smith exhibition, which takes place there and at Middleton Place.) The event is from 4 to 5 p.m. today at 21 East Battery in downtown Charleston. Advanced general admission tickets for adults are $26, and $29 at the gate. More info: edmondstonalston.org
Stone cold photography
Ready to rock? "Working Stone, Photographs by Kirsten Hoving" will be on view in Gallery 1056 at the Redux Contemporary Art Center. Twenty large-scale photographs of marble and granite quarries have been selected from the artist’s decade-long project contemplating the startling beauty of Vermont’s geological and historical working of marble and granite. The opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King Street in downtown Charleston. More info: reduxstudios.org
Monster of all Yeti contests
Jack Rudy has the Yeti monster of all contests. Enter for a chance to win a giveaway from Jack Rudy and Red Clay, with a prize of a Yeti cooler filled with Jack Rudy and Red Clay products. The prize includes a Yeti Roadie 24, Jack Rudy Margarita Mix (2 pack), Jack Rudy Bloody Mary Mix (2 pack) Red Clay spicy margarita salt, Red Clay spice Bloody Mary Salt, Jack Rudy Tervis Tumblers (2 pack), Jack Rudy trucker hat and Jack Rudy Logo Tee. Enter now for the Saturday drawing. More info: jackrudycocktailco.com
Thibaudet plays Debussy
Attention, piano devotees: World-renowned pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet returns to Charleston Gaillard Center. This time, it's for a first-ever performance of Debussy's Preludes in their entirety, with two concerts Sunday, the first at noon and the other at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St. It's a rare chance to see all of Debussy's Preludes in one concert. More info: gaillardcenter.org
Black Diamond Band
Workshop and Tobin's Market have teamed up to create “Listen On the Lawn,” which aims to provide a fun, safe, socially distant, open-air space to relax, hang out and enjoy live music while supporting and raising money for local artists. Bring blankets, chairs, family and friends, and be sure to get tickets soon for limited lawn seating available — 100% of ticket sales are donated to support the musicians! The first week will be featuring the funk, soul, R&B powerhouse, The Black Diamond Band. The series starts Friday with doors open at 6 p.m. 1503 King Street in downtown Charleston. More info: citypapertickets.com
Tribute band at Tradesman
The Village Repertory Co. returns to Tradesman Brewing Co. with a brand-new show featuring the music of legendary singer-songwriters Jim Croce and Carole King. The live 90-minute musical tribute is performed under the stars, outdoors on the socially distanced patio, and includes hits like "Operator," "Don’t Mess Around With Jim" and "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown." 7:30 p.m. Friday; Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension in downtown Charleston. Tickets are $15-25. woolfestreetplayhouse.com