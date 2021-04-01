Will you be tricked by our April Fools' Day trivia? Take the quiz to find out.

Happy April Fools' Day, everybody! It’s that time of year again where, for 24 hours, we all lose inherent faith in anything anyone tells us, and occasionally some pranks get pulled on a national or even international scale.

An interesting fact about the day: There is no consensus on why we make jest on the first of April. Let us all remember, however, that the best kind of pranks are the victimless ones, as there is no reason to be mean on any day, let alone today.

To celebrate the day, try your hand at some trivia about some famous pranks.