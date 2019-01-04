Ever wanted the chance to play detective? You can at an all-inclusive murder mystery weekend at The Inn at Middleton Place.
"Final Vows" is a weekend-long immersive entertainment experience that allows guests at the inn to solve a staged murder mystery. Participants can mingle with professional actors, ask characters about circumstances that unfold and, ultimately, solve the case.
Attendees will spend the weekend gathering clues from crime scenes and trying to solve the age old question: "Whodunit?"
In addition to getting a 3-day, 2-night stay at the Inn at Middleton Place, this package includes gourmet food and wine pairings throughout the adventure, which will take "detectives" throughout the grounds and gardens.
There also will be two cocktail parties, boutique spirits, a live band and dancing Saturday night in the Pavilion Event Center and complimentary admission to Middleton Place and the museum tour. There will be down time included, in which guests can choose to leave the inn and explore downtown Charleston.
On Sunday morning, after everything has unfolded, guests will submit their best guess as to who the "murderer" is before a big reveal during Sunday brunch. Prizes will be awarded to the best detective, as well as other honorable mentions.
This unique experience is available for two upcoming weekends: Jan. 11-13 and Jan. 18-20. For reservations and more information, visit weekendmystery.com.