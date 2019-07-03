God bless the U.S.A., y'all! Independence Day is here and it's time to wave those stars and stripes and commemorate the birth of our America, the beautiful.
Here are some things to keep you in the patriotic spirit through the weekend, including where to see some fireworks, parades and a few other celebrations in the mix.
Downtown Charleston
Declaration of Independence
What: The Washington Light Infantry and prominent local dignitaries will perform a public reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Old Exchange Building, followed by a parade of spectators to St. Philip’s Cemetery where they will place a wreath on the grave of Edward Rutledge, a Charleston native, former S.C. governor and signer of the Declaration of Independence. Broad and East Bay streets will be closed to traffic during this event.
When: 9:30 a.m. July 4
Where: Old Exchange Building and Provost Dungeon, 122 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-722-1807
Dinner Cruise
What: Spiritline Cruises will host an elegant four-course dinner cruise aboard the Spirit of Carolina with a cash bar, live entertainment, dancing and a view of the Patriots Point fireworks in the Charleston Harbor.
When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-10 p.m. cruise July 4
Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $88 per person
More Info: 843-722-BOAT (2628), bit.ly/300NbZE
Fourth of July at The Watch
What: This rooftop celebration will include a classic barbecue dinner, handcrafted beverages and live music with a view of the fireworks over the Charleston Harbor. Adult tickets include seasonal beer and wine.
When: 7-11 p.m. July 4
Where: The Watch Rooftop & Spirits at The Restoration Hotel, 79 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$75; free for ages 6 and younger
More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2TeVFc2
The beaches
Morris Island Lighthouse
What: Save the Light and Dominion Energy are teaming up to illuminate the Morris Island Lighthouse.
When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. July 4-5
Where: Morris Island, north of Folly Beach
Independence Day Parade
What: The town of Sullivan’s Island will present its parade of golf carts and bikes down Middle Street, ending at the Fish Fry Shack, with refreshments and prizes to follow.
When: 9 a.m. July 4
Where: Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island
More Info: 843-883-3198, bit.ly/2XgAQ1B
Edisto Parade
What: Edisto Beach will host its 34th annual Fourth of July parade, beginning at Mikell and Myrtle streets and ending in Whaley’s parking lot. Walkers, bicycles and golf carts are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to stick around for the Salute the Shore flyover after 1 p.m.
When: 10 a.m. July 4
Where: Mikell and Myrtle streets, Edisto Beach
More Info: 843-869-3867, edistochamber.com
Salute from the Shore
What: The 10th annual Salute from the Shore F-18 and C-17 flyover in honor of America’s military service members will begin in the Cherry Grove area north of Myrtle Beach and continue south to the May River Sandbar in Bluffton.
When: 1:15 p.m. over Isle of Palms; 1:16 p.m. over Charleston Harbor; 1:20 p.m. over Folly Beach; 1:24 p.m. over Edisto Island
More Info: salutefromtheshore.org
Fireworks in the Park
What: The town of Sullivan’s Island will host its annual celebration with live music from Permanent Vacation and fireworks (9 p.m.). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. No alcohol or pets permitted.
When: 6 p.m. July 4
Where: J. Marshall Stith Park at Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3198, bit.ly/2XgAQ1B
Isle of Palms Fireworks
What: Head to Front Beach for the fireworks show. The area of the beach between 21st Avenue and 3rd Sea Cabins will close at 6:30 p.m. for set-up and preparation. Parking on IOP is tricky without a sticker, so check the website for instructions.
When: After dark July 4
Where: Front Beach, Isle of Palms
More Info: 843-886-8294, bit.ly/302lnEk
Folly Beach Fireworks
What: Folly Beach will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display from the beach, open to locals and visitors. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. Coolers allowed but no alcohol is permitted on the beach (per usual).
When: 9:20 p.m. July 4
Where: 301 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-513-1836, visitfolly.com/fireworks
Goose Creek
Fabulous Fourth in the Creek
What: The 30th annual Fabulous Fourth in the Creek celebration, featuring live music from the Andy Masker Band, food vendors and a kids’ activities area (climbing wall, games, crafts), followed by a fireworks display after dark. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for comfort. No coolers or pets permitted.
When: 6:30 p.m. festival, 9:30 p.m. fireworks July 4
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Price: Free admission and parking (attendees are encouraged to carpool)
More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/307bqpe
Johns Island
‘Carolina Girl’ Cruise
What: The Carolina Girl Yacht will host an evening cruise with music from DJ Bobby C and a view of the fireworks in the Charleston Harbor. BYOB and snacks; for ages 21 and older only.
When: 7:45 p.m. boarding, 8-11 p.m. cruise July 4
Where: St. John’s Yacht Harbor, 2408 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: $100 per person
More Info: 843-818-2495, bit.ly/2J2fkdi
Mount Pleasant/East Cooper
Firecracker 5K
What: The I’On Club will host the Firecracker 5K race through the I’On neighborhood and course trail to support and benefit “I Got Legs,” a local charity dedicated to accelerating mobility technology for the disabled community. Kids, dogs and strollers are permitted, but no bikes.
When: 7:30 a.m. July 4
Where: The I'On Club, 252 Ponsbury Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-971-7834, theionclub.com/firecracker5k
Firecracker 4 Miler
What: The seventh annual Firecracker 4 Miler will return to the shaded trails of Laurel Hill County Park, with music, hot dogs, beverages and more following the race.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 4
Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 N. Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10-$35 per runner
More Info: bit.ly/2Yru2zF
Patriots Point Fireworks Blast
What: The tickets for the Fourth of July Fireworks Blast aboard the USS Yorktown are sold out, but the onshore celebration is free and open to the public, featuring live music, food and beverage vendors, jump castles, face painting and other kids’ activities. The fireworks display can be seen from the landside event. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. Tents are permitted, but must be taken down by 8 p.m. Coolers allowed, but no pets. An important note from the venue: Once Mount Pleasant officials reverse the lanes for traffic on Patriots Point Road to leave the event, Uber and Lyft will have to pick people up at at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park (you may want to stick to flip-flops and sneakers for that jaunt).
When: 4 p.m. offshore celebration July 4
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10 parking
More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org
Uncle Sam Jam
What: The Uncle Sam Jam event is sold out, but the front section of the pier will be open to regular visitors for fireworks viewing for no admission fee. Maybe you’ll still be able to hear the music from Dave Landeo & The Sol Beats.
When: 7 p.m. July 4
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2RLdK20
Water Taxi Cruise
What: The Charleston Water Taxi will host a cruise for fireworks viewing in the Charleston Harbor. BYOB and food (no glass).
When: 8:30 p.m. boarding, 8:45 p.m. cruise July 4
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25-$30; free for ages 3 and younger
More Info: 843-284-7022, charlestonwatertaxi.com
Stars & Guitars
What: Stars & Guitars returns to Boone Hall with 103.5 WEZL and live music from Nashville star Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, King Calaway and Charleston’s own Eddie Bush. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for comfort.
When: 4:30 p.m. gates, 6 p.m. music July 7
Where: $39.95-$49.95; $125 VIP
More Info: bit.ly/2Yq1sPn
North Charleston
Fourth of July Festival
What: The city of North Charleston will host its July 4th celebration with music from DJ Natty Heavy, Haley Mae Campbell, The Majestics and The Dubplates, kids’ activities, food trucks, craft vendors and a fireworks show. Shuttles will provide a ride from the offsite parking areas. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. No pets.
When: 3-9:45 p.m. July 4
Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free admission and parking
More Info: bit.ly/2Xkptpq
Tanger Block Party
What: Tanger will host a block party featuring patriotic performances from sister act Gracie & Lacy, games, kids’ activities, giveaways and food vendors.
When: Noon-5 p.m. July 6
Where: Tanger Outlets, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-529-3095, bit.ly/2ROdrU7
Summerville
Fireworks & Freedom Fest
What: The town of Summerville will present its July 4th celebration with live music from Soul Fish, beer from Carolina Ale House, more than a dozen food vendors and a fireworks show. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort and small personal coolers are permitted. No tents, large coolers or pets. See event website for offsite parking details.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Gahagan Park, 515. W. Boundary St., Summerville
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-871-6000, bit.ly/2Xft258
West Ashley
Magnolia Honors 1st Responders
What: Magnolia Plantation will offer free admission for firefighters, law enforcement, EMT, medical personnel and their immediate family in appreciation of their service and protection.
When: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. July 4
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-1266,bit.ly/2K3nUKk
Drayton Hall Honors Military
What: Drayton Hall will offer free all-inclusive admission to veterans and active-duty service members on July 4. Note that house tours are first come, first served.
When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843- 769-2600, draytonhall.org
Independence Day Celebration
What: Middleton Place will celebrate with readings of the Declaration of Independence, interactive living history demonstrations, Colonial crafts, games, a hands-on military drill and more. The home’s owner, Arthur Middleton, was a signer of the Declaration of Independence.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free with general admission ($10-$29; free for ages 5 and younger)
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Defense of a Colony
What: The Charles Towne Militia will fire replica 17th-century cannons to re-create farmers and laborers’ defenses against the Spanish armies, longtime rivals of the English crown.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission ($6.50-$10)
More Info: 843-852-4200, bit.ly/2xgAeie