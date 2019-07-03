God bless the U.S.A., y'all! Independence Day is here and it's time to wave those stars and stripes and commemorate the birth of our America, the beautiful. 

Here are some things to keep you in the patriotic spirit through the weekend, including where to see some fireworks, parades and a few other celebrations in the mix.

Red, white, and blue American flag

Downtown Charleston

Declaration of Independence

What: The Washington Light Infantry and prominent local dignitaries will perform a public reading of the Declaration of Independence from the steps of the Old Exchange Building, followed by a parade of spectators to St. Philip’s Cemetery where they will place a wreath on the grave of Edward Rutledge, a Charleston native, former S.C. governor and signer of the Declaration of Independence. Broad and East Bay streets will be closed to traffic during this event.

When: 9:30 a.m. July 4

Where: Old Exchange Building and Provost Dungeon, 122 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-722-1807

Dinner Cruise

What: Spiritline Cruises will host an elegant four-course dinner cruise aboard the Spirit of Carolina with a cash bar, live entertainment, dancing and a view of the Patriots Point fireworks in the Charleston Harbor.

When: 6:30 p.m. boarding, 7-10 p.m. cruise July 4

Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: $88 per person

More Info: 843-722-BOAT (2628), bit.ly/300NbZE

Fourth of July at The Watch

What: This rooftop celebration will include a classic barbecue dinner, handcrafted beverages and live music with a view of the fireworks over the Charleston Harbor. Adult tickets include seasonal beer and wine.

When: 7-11 p.m. July 4

Where: The Watch Rooftop & Spirits at The Restoration Hotel, 79 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $35-$75; free for ages 6 and younger

More Info: 843-518-5100, bit.ly/2TeVFc2

The beaches

Morris Island Lighthouse

What: Save the Light and Dominion Energy are teaming up to illuminate the Morris Island Lighthouse. 

When: 8:30-10:30 p.m. July 4-5

Where: Morris Island, north of Folly Beach

Sullivan's July 4th parade

The Sullivan's Island parade of golf carts will head along Middle Street at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Independence Day Parade

What: The town of Sullivan’s Island will present its parade of golf carts and bikes down Middle Street, ending at the Fish Fry Shack, with refreshments and prizes to follow.

When: 9 a.m. July 4

Where: Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island

More Info: 843-883-3198, bit.ly/2XgAQ1B

Edisto Parade

What: Edisto Beach will host its 34th annual Fourth of July parade, beginning at Mikell and Myrtle streets and ending in Whaley’s parking lot. Walkers, bicycles and golf carts are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to stick around for the Salute the Shore flyover after 1 p.m.

When: 10 a.m. July 4

Where: Mikell and Myrtle streets, Edisto Beach

More Info: 843-869-3867, edistochamber.com

Salute from the Shore

What: The 10th annual Salute from the Shore F-18 and C-17 flyover in honor of America’s military service members will begin in the Cherry Grove area north of Myrtle Beach and continue south to the May River Sandbar in Bluffton.

When: 1:15 p.m. over Isle of Palms; 1:16 p.m. over Charleston Harbor; 1:20 p.m. over Folly Beach; 1:24 p.m. over Edisto Island

More Info: salutefromtheshore.org

Fireworks in the Park

What: The town of Sullivan’s Island will host its annual celebration with live music from Permanent Vacation and fireworks (9 p.m.). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. No alcohol or pets permitted.

When: 6 p.m. July 4

Where: J. Marshall Stith Park at Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3198, bit.ly/2XgAQ1B

Purple fireworks people in shadow

Fireworks displays are planned for the Charleston Harbor, Folly Beach, Goose Creek, Isle of Palms, North Charleston, Sullivan's Island and Summerville.

Isle of Palms Fireworks

What: Head to Front Beach for the fireworks show. The area of the beach between 21st Avenue and 3rd Sea Cabins will close at 6:30 p.m. for set-up and preparation. Parking on IOP is tricky without a sticker, so check the website for instructions.

When: After dark July 4

Where: Front Beach, Isle of Palms

More Info: 843-886-8294, bit.ly/302lnEk

Folly Beach Fireworks

What: Folly Beach will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display from the beach, open to locals and visitors. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. Coolers allowed but no alcohol is permitted on the beach (per usual).

When: 9:20 p.m. July 4

Where: 301 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-513-1836, visitfolly.com/fireworks

Goose Creek

Fabulous Fourth in the Creek

What: The 30th annual Fabulous Fourth in the Creek celebration, featuring live music from the Andy Masker Band, food vendors and a kids’ activities area (climbing wall, games, crafts), followed by a fireworks display after dark. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for comfort. No coolers or pets permitted.

When: 6:30 p.m. festival, 9:30 p.m. fireworks July 4

Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Price: Free admission and parking (attendees are encouraged to carpool)

More Info: 843-569-4242, bit.ly/307bqpe

Johns Island

‘Carolina Girl’ Cruise

What: The Carolina Girl Yacht will host an evening cruise with music from DJ Bobby C and a view of the fireworks in the Charleston Harbor. BYOB and snacks; for ages 21 and older only.

When: 7:45 p.m. boarding, 8-11 p.m. cruise July 4

Where: St. John’s Yacht Harbor, 2408 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: $100 per person

More Info: 843-818-2495, bit.ly/2J2fkdi

Mount Pleasant/East Cooper

Firecracker 5K

What: The I’On Club will host the Firecracker 5K race through the I’On neighborhood and course trail to support and benefit “I Got Legs,” a local charity dedicated to accelerating mobility technology for the disabled community. Kids, dogs and strollers are permitted, but no bikes.

When: 7:30 a.m. July 4

Where: The I'On Club, 252 Ponsbury Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-971-7834, theionclub.com/firecracker5k

Firecracker 4 Miler

What: The seventh annual Firecracker 4 Miler will return to the shaded trails of Laurel Hill County Park, with music, hot dogs, beverages and more following the race.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. July 4

Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 N. Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10-$35 per runner

More Info: bit.ly/2Yru2zF

Patriots Point Fireworks Blast

What: The tickets for the Fourth of July Fireworks Blast aboard the USS Yorktown are sold out, but the onshore celebration is free and open to the public, featuring live music, food and beverage vendors, jump castles, face painting and other kids’ activities. The fireworks display can be seen from the landside event. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. Tents are permitted, but must be taken down by 8 p.m. Coolers allowed, but no pets. An important note from the venue: Once Mount Pleasant officials reverse the lanes for traffic on Patriots Point Road to leave the event, Uber and Lyft will have to pick people up at at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park (you may want to stick to flip-flops and sneakers for that jaunt).

When: 4 p.m. offshore celebration July 4

Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $10 parking

More Info: 843-884-2727, patriotspoint.org

Ravenel Bridge column with fireworks

Uncle Sam Jam

What: The Uncle Sam Jam event is sold out, but the front section of the pier will be open to regular visitors for fireworks viewing for no admission fee. Maybe you’ll still be able to hear the music from Dave Landeo & The Sol Beats.

When: 7 p.m. July 4

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2RLdK20

Water Taxi Cruise

What: The Charleston Water Taxi will host a cruise for fireworks viewing in the Charleston Harbor. BYOB and food (no glass).

When: 8:30 p.m. boarding, 8:45 p.m. cruise July 4

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25-$30; free for ages 3 and younger

More Info: 843-284-7022, charlestonwatertaxi.com

Stars & Guitars

What: Stars & Guitars returns to Boone Hall with 103.5 WEZL and live music from Nashville star Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, King Calaway and Charleston’s own Eddie Bush. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for comfort.

When: 4:30 p.m. gates, 6 p.m. music July 7

Where: $39.95-$49.95; $125 VIP

More Info: bit.ly/2Yq1sPn

North Charleston

Fireworks at Riverfront Park
Fourth of July Festival

What: The city of North Charleston will host its July 4th celebration with music from DJ Natty Heavy, Haley Mae Campbell, The Majestics and The Dubplates, kids’ activities, food trucks, craft vendors and a fireworks show. Shuttles will provide a ride from the offsite parking areas. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. No pets.

When: 3-9:45 p.m. July 4

Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free admission and parking

More Info: bit.ly/2Xkptpq

Tanger Block Party

What: Tanger will host a block party featuring patriotic performances from sister act Gracie & Lacy, games, kids’ activities, giveaways and food vendors.

When: Noon-5 p.m. July 6

Where: Tanger Outlets, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-529-3095, bit.ly/2ROdrU7

Summerville

Fireworks & Freedom Fest

What: The town of Summerville will present its July 4th celebration with live music from Soul Fish, beer from Carolina Ale House, more than a dozen food vendors and a fireworks show. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort and small personal coolers are permitted. No tents, large coolers or pets. See event website for offsite parking details.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Gahagan Park, 515. W. Boundary St., Summerville

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-871-6000, bit.ly/2Xft258

West Ashley

Magnolia Honors 1st Responders

What: Magnolia Plantation will offer free admission for firefighters, law enforcement, EMT, medical personnel and their immediate family in appreciation of their service and protection.

When: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. July 4

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-571-1266,bit.ly/2K3nUKk

Drayton Hall Honors Military

What: Drayton Hall will offer free all-inclusive admission to veterans and active-duty service members on July 4. Note that house tours are first come, first served.

When: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 4

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: 843- 769-2600, draytonhall.org

Independence Day Celebration

What: Middleton Place will celebrate with readings of the Declaration of Independence, interactive living history demonstrations, Colonial crafts, games, a hands-on military drill and more. The home’s owner, Arthur Middleton, was a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free with general admission ($10-$29; free for ages 5 and younger)

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Defense of a Colony

What: The Charles Towne Militia will fire replica 17th-century cannons to re-create farmers and laborers’ defenses against the Spanish armies, longtime rivals of the English crown.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6

Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: Included with general admission ($6.50-$10)

More Info: 843-852-4200, bit.ly/2xgAeie

Reach Liz Foster at 843-937-5581. Follow her on Twitter @TheDizzyLizzieB

