What to do in Charleston over Labor Day weekend

Live the life aquatic for Charleston Water Week

The annual Charleston Water Week kicks off this weekend, and while there aren’t necessarily specific events scheduled for each day this year (virus!), it’s more of an encouragement to get out on or around the water from the Charleston Area Sports Commission and the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Sept. 5-13.

You can take a picnic to Brittlebank Park, Colonial Lake or Northbridge Park, or go fishing at one of many spots in Mount Pleasant, downtown Charleston and Folly Beach. You can visit Charles Towne Landing, Patriots Point, the Fort Sumter National Monument/Fort Moultrie, the U.S.S Yorktown at Patriots Point, or the South Carolina Aquarium and Charleston Maritime Center.

The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission offers canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding at its sites, and Trophy Lakes on Johns Island has a legit “Aqua Park,” among other things. Berkeley Blueways has 25 kayak trails and “235 miles of family adventure.” Not to mention, there are numerous Lowcountry businesses that offer boating, diving, sailing and charter tours and trips.

Matthew McConaughey is quoted as saying, “Water’s never clumsy,” but then again, I can be, so if you’re not the skiing or wakeboarding type, or if parasailing or kitesurfing aren’t your thing, there are places where you can go hydrobiking, which literally looks like riding a bike atop two connected kayaks. Not to be confused with hydroflying, of course, which is a new extreme sport of “water jet propulsion” that thrusts you into the air at a blue-billion mph like a rocketman.

Looking forward to next week, the Malibu Open Professional Waterski Festival (Sept. 11-12) at Trophy Lakes will feature the world’s best pro water skiers competing for more than $70,000 in prize money in slalom and jump events, with live music from local bands. The Charleston Animal Society and Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated will present Dog Day Afternoon at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park (Sept. 13).

WHEN: Sept. 5-13

MORE INFO: 843-805-3030, charlestoncvb.com/water-week, bit.ly/2QFUxiO

Safe Sounds at Firefly returns with a little ‘life in the fast lane’

The first round of the socially-distanced Safe Sounds at Firefly Music Series was so successful, Ear for Music and the folks at Firefly Distillery in Park Circle decided to bring it back for the fall. Your up-to-four-person squad gets their own 10’x10’ VIP Safe Square, separated on all sides by eight feet. Single back-lawn tickets will also be available. In addition to the live music performance, beer, wine and Firefly cocktails will be available, as well as a different local food truck each week. DJ Natty Heavy will get things started each night.

Saturday will feature On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band, with special guest Haley Mae Campbell, and the Greekin’ Out food truck. Future performers include Little Stranger with Little Bird, BlackNoyze with The Black Diamond Band and Seth G., Dave Matthews Tribute Band, Del McCoury Band, Rock the ‘90s, Departure: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band, Doom Flamingo with Sexbruise? and Sol Driven Train with Sally & George.

WHEN: 5 p.m. gate, 6-10 p.m. music Sept. 5

WHERE: Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Ave., North Charleston

PRICE: $110 safe-space square; $27.50 single back-lawn ticket

MORE INFO: 843-557-1405, fireflydistillery.com/news-events

Summerville Concert Series comes out horns blazin’

The YMCA of Greater Charleston is getting in on the outdoor music action with its Summer Concert Series kickoff at the Cane Bay Family YMCA on Saturday, featuring local Grammy winner Charlton Singleton of Ranky Tanky and the Charleston Horns (including Chris Williams and Michael Quinn, among other talent). Attendees will need to bring blankets and chairs to spread out on the field, as this is a socially-distanced event. No outside coolers are permitted, but food trucks and beverage vendors will be onsite. Pets must stay home as well. If not this time around, Volume 2: Salsa Night with Gino Castillo & The Cuban Cowboys is on Sept. 26.

WHEN: 5 p.m. gates; 7:30-9 p.m. music Sept. 5

WHERE: Cane Bay Family YMCA, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd., Summerville

PRICE: $25 general; $35 series; $200 VIP meet-and-greet (for six guests)

MORE INFO: 843-719-9622, bit.ly/2QEXQXx

Lowcountry Listens back at the Gaillard

The Gaillard Center has announced its third set of its free and virtual Lowcountry Listens series performances, continuing on Wednesday with local rockers The High Divers. The 30-minute “concerts” are recorded live from the Martha and John P. Rivers Performance Hall and can be streamed on the Gaillard’s website, Facebook Live and YouTube Live, once again led by Richard Todd, host of Charleston’s “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge. Even if you missed Little Bird for the kickoff on Sept. 2, all videos will stay available online. Future performers include sibling folk duo Nathan and Eva, indie roots/Americana outfit Sideshow Americans and contemporary jazz from Grammy winner Charlton Singleton (Ranky Tanky) and Contemporary Flow.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sept. 9

MORE INFO: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org

Drive-ins are still ‘in’

On Friday night, Holy City Drive-In in Mount Pleasant will screen “A Star Is Born” (R), starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Films can be watched from your car or on the lawn. Prior to the film screening, local country artist Lauren Hall will host a single release party, featuring her latest, “Just Like I Knew.” No coolers permitted, but food and beverages will be available for purchase.

WHEN: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 4

WHERE: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $8-$12

MORE INFO: 843-421-4408, holycitydrivein.com

A new drive-in in Mount Pleasant, Moonlite Theater, has opened up, and this weekend will feature "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (PG-13) on Friday, "The Avengers: End Game" (PG-13) on Saturday and "Toy Story 4" (G) on Sunday. Be sure to get there early, as vehicles will not be allowed into the lot once the movie begins. Several food trucks will be onsite, with pizza, burgers, wings, sandwiches and other delights.

WHEN: 6 p.m. gates, 8 p.m. film Sept. 4-6

WHERE: Corner lot at 512 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

PRICE: $35 (online advanced order only)

MORE INFO: moonlitetheaters.com

Nightly through Sept. 13, the Terrace Drive-In on James Island will continue its screening of the recently released “Tenet” (PG-13), starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine, and directed by Christopher Nolan. Concessions (and adult beverages) can be ordered in advance online.

WHEN: 7 p.m. gates, 8 p.m. movie through Sept. 13

WHERE: Terrace Theater, 1956-D Maybank Highway, James Island

PRICE: $12 per person (two tickets minimum, six maximum) – must be purchased in advance online

MORE INFO: 843-762-4247, terracetheater.com/terrace-drive-in