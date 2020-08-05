What the 'new normal' for live music looks like in South Carolina

The last show I attended before pandemic precautions shut down music venues and bars across the state featured Super City, Orange Doors and John Bias at The Royal American in early March.

It felt like most Friday nights at the downtown Charleston venue on Morrison Drive. Mingling concertgoers and bar patrons spilled out onto the front patio, sharing cigarettes and pitchers of Miller High Life as the ironwork railing cast shadows across a sea of combat boots and Vans. Fans danced, sweaty and carefree, close together in front of the stage, singing along and laughing with friends and strangers.

I miss it. And I know I'm not alone.

Fans, artists and venues have been struggling for the better part of this year without a form of entertainment I've been consuming weekly for close to a decade now: live music.

On July 29, Gov. Henry McMaster passed an order lifting the statewide ban on performing arts venues and sports stadiums, allowing 50 percent capacity or up to 250 patrons, whichever is less. That comes almost five months after concert halls and arenas like the Charleston Music Hall, the Gaillard Center and the North Charleston Coliseum shuttered. And it might not save live music or bring it back in full form any time soon.

Most touring artists are not booking shows right now, giving larger venues limited options. Smaller venues that host local acts and can't easily enforce social distancing rules in a standing-room space, such as The Royal American, remain wary about opening.

A law — temporary noise ordinance — is still in place in certain cities, including Charleston, that ends live music at 9 p.m., presenting venues with additional challenges.

Plus, many musicians are still fearful of putting themselves and vulnerable family members, friends or fans in harm's way.

"As badly as I miss playing, I definitely like being alive more," Charleston musician Joseph Dubay says.

Live stream pivot

Live streaming has become a major outlet for musicians during the pandemic, and the online tips they receive help to replace some lost revenue from gigs. I've been tuning into Norah Jones' weekly live streams, and I've seen quite a few local artists live online, too.

But for a majority of artists, online tips don't come close to matching typical gig money. Musicians across the state have been applying for unemployment benefits in droves and searching for alternative income.

"There were a couple of nights where I just had no money and so I just decided to turn on Facebook Live and play piano and see what happened," says Charleston-based theatrical performer Kay Thorn, who accumulated $500 in online tips in the last three months, far less than what Thorn normally makes.

Spartanburg musician Mary Emma Norris of Salti Ray has been playing a few gigs at breweries and restaurants to help keep her lights on, but she'd rather not have to take the risk. So she's been trying to muster interest and income online.

"I haven't been able to make much money from it," Norris says. "It mostly just helps me stay connected and feel like I still get to perform in some way."

Others have found a little more success with live-stream shows, like Susto's Justin Osborne, who hosted a quarantine music series on a platform called Stage It.

Alone, it's harder for musicians to find a large enough audience in a now-saturated live-streaming marketplace to secure adequate revenue. But when local venues offer their stages and digital platforms, artists can achieve a wider reach.

John Cranford, manager of the Coligny Theatre in Hilton Head, is not a big fan of live streaming but has loved helping out local musicians by offering his venue during the coronavirus.

"I’m really missing the old ways," he says. "That being said, I think this pandemic has all taught us how to reach a bigger audience."

The Royal American is another venue that's supported local artists' live streams.

"Hopefully having a stream to watch a few nights a week will keep the joy of live music alive in our hearts," says The Royal American co-owner John Kenney, who doesn't plan on hosting live shows any time soon.

The Gaillard Center came up with the Lowcountry Listens series, offering its stage to local artists to film performances that are later shared online.

Those videos have garnered more than 30,000 views so far, and the series will continue as the performance venue finalizes a safe reopening plan, according to director of marketing Kellie Lawson.

The North Charleston Performing Arts Center is following suit, with its first weekly "Live on the PAC stage" performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday featuring local pop-punk artist Dylan Swinson, whose album release tour was canceled in March due to the coronavirus.

It'll serve as the PAC's only way to host live music until a reopening plan is fully developed, according to director of marketing Alan Coker.

Head outdoors & social distance

In mid-May, the Pour House opened its deck to live music, with opportunities for socially distanced parties to watch from their seats at spread-out tables.

That marked a significant shift toward normalcy. Live music was back, with accoutrements: sanitizer stations, masks (required) and limited capacity.

Socially distanced outdoor concerts have since become a pandemic-era workaround.

Awendaw Green was one of the first venues to host a socially distanced outdoor music series in the area, teaming up with Tradesman Brewing Co. for the "Safety Jam." Now, Awendaw Green is hosting a Tiny Deck Series featuring a virtual stream of performers from 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday.

The Purple Buffalo's owner Dan Dickey also has embraced the idea. He had an outdoor stage built specifically to host shows during the pandemic. He reopened the North Charleston venue in June for its bi-monthy "Indie Night" series and for other shows.

The new VIP experience

Firefly Distillery really took the outdoor concert experience to a new level, though. The "Safe Sounds" series was born of the pandemic and, in many ways, has created a new and improved VIP experience that might become a widespread norm if social distancing requirements linger.

A general admission ticket for a group of four cost $100 and included a private, gated-off "pod" in front of the stage, separated from other parties. There, attendees could set up chairs, lounge out and enjoy private conversations while listening to live music.

The concerts were capped at 10 percent capacity, and Firefly teamed up with Rob Lamble of Ear For Music to book local bands.

"The fan experience is really going to rise to the top," Firefly's event manager Sara Bennett shares. "Normally, when you go to a show, if you leave for beer and come back, your spot’s gone. Now, you don’t have to worry about that. We've heard people saying, 'I don't know if I ever want to go to a normal concert again.' "

Though the short summer series is now over, Bennett hopes it will return in the fall, perhaps using more venue capacity.

The concert experience isn't the only way fans are getting an upgrade.

In Greenville, Mark Hartwell Jones has transformed his Hoodoo Music Podcast into a radio show that is streamed live on Twitch, where he can better interact with fans.

He says musicians who have embraced live streaming also are learning how to interact more intimately with their fans, answering questions in the moment and taking song requests on Facebook or Instagram Live. Even big-name artists have created direct channels between themselves and their audiences.

"There’s something to be said for that," he says. "It keeps the connection special."

The future of 'normal'

So, what will live music look like when things have returned to "normal"?

Right now, local venues are still figuring that out. Though most have been working on reopening plans, none have officially opened their doors, despite the governor's order.

"All types of new protocols for both the front of house and back of house will be in place," Coker says of his preparations for the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center.

Mask-wearing requirements, social distancing while in line, temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, contactless points of sale for concessions and staggered entry according to a schedule all are possible, he says.

"Socially distanced concerts, live streams and drive-in concerts are already happening with some success, but in order to get back to normal, we really need to be able to host large groups of people safely," Coker says.

The Charleston Music Hall's director Charles Carmody says he doesn't expect to book a live national touring act until 2021, though the venue is now hosting smaller private parties.

"The new normal is that there will not be live indoor concerts until there is a vaccine for coronavirus and people are willing to get it," Carmody says.

If anything, the "new normal" has made fans, musicians and venues alike appreciate what they've lost. For me, a certain Joni Mitchell lyric comes to mind: "You don't know what you've got 'til it's gone."

"I feel like people will be going to every sold-out show they possibly can when this is over," says Dylan Swinson, who opened the PAC's live stream performance series. "Maybe more people will appreciate what they have."