Beyond raising some important questions in the arts scene that have us looking forward to the future, this year also featured a lot of firsts for Charleston. There were, in fact, a multitude of highlights in music, visual arts, theater and entertainment throughout the year.

We're looking back on 19 of the best, most notable moments from Charleston Scene in 2019 that were not included in our "questions the arts scene raised" article.

1. Hootie & the Blowfish’s new album isn’t profound, but it wasn’t meant to be

Hootie & the Blowfish, South Carolina's music success story, embarked on a reunion tour and released a brand-new album this year to celebrate 25 years since hit record "Cracked Rear View" came out. We wrote about why the new disc isn't meant to be profound but an extension of the good times and coming-of-age memories that Hootie's music exudes.

2. Behind the scenes with Danny McBride on Charleston-filmed ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

This was a big TV and film year for the Lowcountry. Danny McBride's HBO hit comedy "The Righteous Gemstones," Stephen King series "Mr. Mercedes" and upcoming Netflix movie "OBX" were all shot in Charleston. We got an exclusive interview with McBride, who now lives in Charleston.

3. ‘This is America,’ with references to Charleston church shooting, makes Grammys history

The socially charged song by Childish Gambino that features a graphic reference to the Charleston Emanuel AME Church shooting in the accompanying music video, won multiple Grammys this year.

4. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin arrive in Bluffton for their SC wedding

Celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin said their "I do"s for a second time (they had already tied the knot at a courthouse) in S.C. this year. It was a true star-studded moment for the Lowcountry, and some folks, like a YouTuber from Atlanta, tried to sneak into the private party.

5. Charleston’s first ax-throwing venue is next to brewery: ‘People want to throw weapons’

This year, Charleston got its first ax-throwing brick-and-mortar space next to Rusty Bull Brewing. Now, there are more in the area, including another one in Park Circle and one on Folly Road at Bohemian Bull. It’s part of a trend that’s sweeping the nation. We took a swing at it.

6. Charleston’s new ‘Break Room’ lets you smash things to feel better

Charleston's first "rage room" opened, a place where patrons can pay to smash inanimate objects. It’s amazing how busting up an old computer monitor with a crowbar and shattering wine bottles with a baseball bat can relieve so much stress — and in just 15 minutes, no less.

7. This new Charleston magic venue displays a wand made from Houdini’s old house

A lot of businesses opened this year, but this particular one might be the most peculiar. Holy City Magic, housed in a 200-year-old building on John Street, belongs to local enchanter and entrepreneur Howard Blackwell. It's the Charleston area's only magic show venue.

8. Charleston’s new 7-nights-a-week karaoke bar is now open, and I sang a Lizzo song

There's now a place in Charleston where you can sing karaoke any night of the week. We checked it out the first week it opened and wrote about it.

9. SC Coastal Carolina Fair is selling beer for the first time ever, but there are rules

Between the cotton candy and candy apples is a more adult treat the fair offered in 2019 for the first time since its local inception in 1957. This year, you could get the adult version of candy — booze — over at the Beer Garden.

10. What to expect from Season 6 of Charleston-based Bravo show ‘Southern Charm’

"Southern Charm" was back again this year for another season, even after Thomas Ravenel's sex assault charges. Ravenel was excluded from the Bravo show this season.

“There’s not enough bourbon in the state of Kentucky to numb the pain this causes the brain, and there’s not enough white eyelet and lace to pretty up the stain of shame that may leak onto our seersucker suits," says our resident "Southern Charmer" Liz Foster.

11. The ‘Long Island Medium’ and Charleston mediums share what it’s like to talk to the dead

When it comes to the afterlife, there will always be the believers and the skeptics. But there are some people who say they’re able to speak authoritatively on the topic. We talked to a few of them, including the "Long Island Medium" Theresa Caputo.

12. How Charleston’s Recovery Room Tavern began selling the most PBR in the country

Recovery Room has for years been named the country’s top seller of 12-ounce Pabst Blue Ribbon cans, a feat that a marketing representative for the 174-year-old beer company calls, simply, “so random.” Together, the bar and the beer have created a destination — for happy hours and live music and bocce ball tournaments — in a city where there are increasingly so many other places to go.

13. The husband-and-wife duo behind Charleston’s Shovels & Rope talks touring, parenthood

We sat down with the founders of the High Water Festival to talk more about their music career, 2019 album and life on the road touring with kids.

14. 3 nights of Phish at North Charleston Coliseum sold out right away. These super fans know why.

That’s the band’s longest multi-night run in the Lowcountry. And according to some of Charleston’s Phish super fans, including Pour House marketing assistant Zach Ubaldini, tickets to all three nights at the Coliseum sold out in a matter of minutes online.

15. Charleston band Susto on new album, upcoming baby and the slow burn to success

In addition to being signed to the same label as Robert Plant, Gregg Allman, Nathaniel Rateliff, Chris Stapleton and Alison Krauss, Charleston band Susto released a new album this year, and frontman Justin Osborne had his first child.

16. ‘Fungus Among Us’ art exhibit at Redux shows how Charleston is connected

From fantastical fairy circles to intertwined mushroom roots that grow underground and cling to other organisms, the “Fungus Among Us” exhibition at Redux revealed the many aspects of the spored sprout and explored how Charleston itself was interconnected.

17. Love is in the art: These Charleston couples fell in love though their creative craft

For Valentine's Day, we talked to the local artists who fell in love through their shared creativity. Cue the "awwww"s.

18. 2 SC singers made it on ‘American Idol.’ What does that really mean for their careers?

How much clout do these reality shows really have? Do they actually help singers launch and maintain a music career?

19. Charleston radio DJ ‘The Critic’ celebrates 25 years of traveling radio show

"The Critic" has been journeying to other cities and recording his show live on the move for 25 years now. He calls it “the only DIY punk rock traveling radio show.” His first “Trippin’ with the Critic” was at the NCAA College Basketball Final Four in Charlotte in 1994.